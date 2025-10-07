Jamaica Welcomes Arrival of Two Post-Panamax Cranes at Kingston Freeport Terminal

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), on Monday (October 6), welcomed the arrival of two state-of-the-art Post-Panamax ship-to-shore gantry cranes at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL).

The cranes, among the largest of their kind in the Caribbean, will significantly enhance Jamaica’s capacity to efficiently accommodate the new generation of mega-vessels transiting through the expanded Panama Canal.

PAJ President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Professor Gordon Shirley, told JIS News that the arrival of the cranes marks a major step forward in Jamaica’s efforts to enhance port productivity, strengthen operational efficiency, and elevate global competitiveness.

“These cranes are the most advanced in the region, and represent a critical upgrade in our port infrastructure. They [will] allow KFTL to manage the very large vessels that now dominate global shipping lanes… with much greater efficiency,” he said.

Professor Shirley noted that the strategic investment forms part of an ongoing modernisation programme under the concession agreement between KFTL and the PAJ, signed in 2016.

He added that, since then, more than US$500 million has been invested in substantial infrastructure upgrades.

These include the reconstruction of berths, installation of modern port operating systems, expansion of storage capacity, and upgrades to port security and logistics equipment.

Professor Shirley further stated that the arrival of the new cranes will facilitate the redistribution of crane capacity across the terminal.

The South Berth, designated for larger vessels, will now accommodate the new high-capacity cranes, enabling the port to efficiently service two mega-vessels simultaneously.

Two of the existing smaller cranes will be relocated to the West Berth, optimising operations for medium-sized vessels.

“This is all about the continued evolution of the terminal. By strategically aligning our equipment with vessel size and berth location, the entire port ecosystem becomes more streamlined and productive,” Professor Shirley informed.

The CEO noted that the crane expansion also responds to increasing cargo volumes and the imperative for faster vessel turnaround times.

With rising demand from local distributors and manufacturers importing in larger volumes, existing port storage facilities have reached full capacity.

Ground was recently broken by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, for a new storage facility in the Westlands, adjacent to Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

The facility is currently under construction to accommodate increased cargo volumes and support the port’s expanding operational needs.

“To move cargo efficiently from ship to storage, we need faster, more powerful cranes. That’s exactly what these new arrivals bring,” the PAJ President said.

Professor Shirley affirmed the Port Authority’s continued commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s position as a regional logistics hub, noting that the arrival of the Post-Panamax cranes represents a critical milestone in realising that vision.