Jamaica Welcomes 30 New Citizens

Thirty individuals took the Oath of Allegiance as new citizens of Jamaica during a special ceremony hosted by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) on Wednesday (July 22).

The group, comprising 12 women, 13 men and five children, hail from countries such as Myanmar, Russia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Italy, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Addressing the citizenship ceremony at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, welcomed the new citizens into the Jamaican family.

He noted that the individuals, representing 14 nationalities, truly reflect the country’s enduring commitment to unity in keeping the national motto, ‘Out of Many, One People’.

Dr. Chang encouraged the new citizens to embrace both the privileges and responsibilities of their new status.

He noted that citizenship provides the right to participate fully in Jamaica’s democracy while requiring citizens to respect the rule of law, uphold honesty and integrity, care for their communities, protect the environment and contribute positively to national life.

“As members of the Jamaican family, I encourage you to become active participants in your communities. Support your neighbours, volunteer where you can, raise your families with strong values, respect our institutions, celebrate our culture, defend the principles of justice, tolerance, and mutual respect that have shaped our nation for generations,” Dr. Chang said.

Chief Executive Officer of PICA, Garth Williams, told the group that they are now full members of the Jamaican family.

“When you walked through the door this morning, you may have walked in as the national of many other countries, but when you walk out today… you will walk out as Jamaicans. When we really say out of many, one people, we mean it… . You’re Jamaican. That’s it, and so we are happy to have you,” he said.

Mr. Williams encouraged the new citizens to fully embrace their new identity.

“The certificates that will be issued today, it’s not just a piece of paper. It’s really joining a family. It’s really joining a Jamaican family – Caribbean family and, indeed, a global family, and we want you to enjoy all of what we have and to contribute to what we have,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the new citizens, Yanesty Cuellar Tamargo expressed gratitude for the warm welcome they had received.

“Today, those journeys have brought us together as we broadly embrace Jamaica as our home. This ceremony marks an important milestone in our lives. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to become citizens of this beautiful nation and to contribute to its future,” she said.

“As new citizens, we pledge to respect the law and value of Jamaica, contribute positive to our communities, and help build an even stronger nation,” she added.