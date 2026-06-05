Jamaica Urges Global Support for SIDS to Advance Blue Economies

Jamaica has called for increased financing, technology transfer, capacity building and technical support to help Small Island Developing States (SIDS) strengthen ocean governance and advance the sustainable development of their blue economies.

Speaking at the recent Island States Ocean Summit (ISOS) in Japan, Water, Environment and Climate Change Minister, Hon. Matthew Samuda, highlighted the importance of marine and coastal ecosystems to Jamaica’s economic and social development.

“As a small island developing state, Jamaica’s future is intrinsically linked to the health, resilience and sustainable management of our marine and coastal ecosystems,” he said.

The Minister noted that the country’s blue economy sectors continue to play a vital role in national development, with key sectors such as tourism accounting for an estimated 20 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). These sectors also support more than 500,000 jobs, representing 37 per cent of the labour force, he pointed out.

Mr. Samuda said Jamaica has been advancing several initiatives to strengthen ocean governance and promote sustainable ocean management.

Among the measures is Jamaica’s ratification in 2025 of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction.

The Minister also pointed to the planned reconvening of the National Council on Oceans and Coastal Zone Management. The multi-sectoral Cabinet committee will be

supported by a Blue Economy Working Group to improve coordination and decision making across blue sectors.

Mr. Samuda said that the Government has finalised the overarching policy for Jamaica’s Protected Areas System and advanced work on the Keys Management Policy.

“In recent years, Jamaica has also expanded marine conservation efforts through the legal declaration of additional fish sanctuaries and protected areas aimed at strengthening biodiversity conservation, supporting sustainable fisheries, promoting ecosystem restoration, and enhancing climate resilience,” he said.

The Minister reported that Jamaica has made significant progress in marine protection, adding that, “to date, Jamaica has declared 15.4 per cent of our archipelagic waters as protected areas.”

He said the country intends to advance the development of its Sustainable Ocean Plan and its Blue Economy Strategy in 2027 and 2028.

“Jamaica, therefore, views sustainable ocean planning and management as an essential tool for balancing environmental protection with sustainable economic growth and social development,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the growing threat of climate change and sea level rise, particularly for countries such as Jamaica where 80 per cent of the population lives near the coast.

He noted that these risks were highlighted by the impact of Hurricane Melissa in 2025, which caused US$12.2 billion in damage, which is approximately 56 per cent of Jamaica’s 2024 GDP.

He pointed out that the Government has responded by implementing measures to increase resilience, including the establishment of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA).

Mr. Samuda highlighted the potential of blue carbon markets to support economic growth in SIDS such as Jamaica.

“By participating in global carbon markets, SIDS can attract investment while at the same time contribute to global emissions reduction targets,” he said.

“Through stronger partnerships and collective action, we can safeguard our ocean resources while building resilient and sustainable economies,” Mr. Samuda added.