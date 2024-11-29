Jamaica Trade Board Hosts Webinar on Motor-Vehicle Importation

Navigating the complexities of motor-vehicle importation was the focus of the ‘Best Practices for Motor Vehicle Importation’ webinar, hosted by the Jamaica Trade Board (JTB) on November 27.

Providing essential insights to ensure a smooth and compliant importation process for both dealers and non-dealers, Manager for Licensing at the JTB, Christina DuHarris, emphasised the importance of understanding the Motor Vehicle Import Policy and adhering to the steps and regulations governing vehicle imports.

The Policy outlines that dealers are typically allowed to import larger quantities of motor vehicles annually and must be licensed by the Trade Board to import those vehicles, in accordance with their business operations.

They must also adhere to strict pre-shipment inspection standards to ensure vehicle quality and compliance with Jamaica’s regulations as well as have systems in place to ensure proper documentation and transparency in transactions.

As for non-dealers, the Policy places limits on the number of vehicles, generally for personal use, that they can import within a specific timeframe, typically capped at one or two vehicles per year.

Outlining the shared requirements for both parties to facilitate successful importation she said that “they will need to obtain necessary documentation, including a pre-shipment inspection certificate, invoice or bill of sale, and title and export certificates based on the origin of the shipment”.

When these documents are available, the importer will then need to create an account on the Jamaica Single Window For Trade (JSWIFT) portal and upload the requisite documents.

“Once your account has been successfully created, you will then process and confirm your payment of $6,325.00,” Ms. DuHarris informed.

She advised importers to monitor their email for updates, noting that incomplete or unclear applications are among the primary causes of delays, which accounts for 25 per cent of monthly permit submissions.

“These cause processing delays and increased query volumes, impacting both applicants and processing officers,” she said, adding that unresolved queries within the system’s 42-day window will result in automatic application rejection.

To avoid delays, Ms. DuHarris recommended verifying the authenticity of documents and submitting clear, legible PDF files as well as sourcing vehicles from trusted suppliers to prevent issues with fraudulent or incorrect paperwork.

“Proper sourcing is essential because there are individuals in this sector who act delinquently, causing consumers to suffer. Do your due diligence and proper research to ensure that the documents you receive can pass the assessment process by the Trade Board,” Ms. DuHarris advised.

She further added that “efficiency meets compliance when gaps in the process are closed, so proper preparation and adherence to guidelines can prevent costly fines, ensure timely clearance of vehicles, and eliminate unnecessary expenses caused by delays”.

The session was part of the Jamaica Trade Board’s ongoing efforts to educate and empower importers.

For more information on motor-vehicle importation or upcoming webinars, persons can visit the Jamaica Trade Board’s website at https://www.tradeboard.gov.jm/ttbl/home.php.