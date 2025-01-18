Jamaica Tourist Board Debuts New Brand Campaign

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, January 17, 2025 – The Jamaica Tourist Board, in partnership with Accenture Song, has launched a new campaign, called “Contrasts”, designed to meet the expectations of today’s travelers who seek destinations offering a distinct range of immersive experiences. The campaign showcases the “One Love” island’s unique blend of enriching activities, cultural charm, and natural beauty – and a “vibe” that can only be found in Jamaica.

“We have immense pride in our people, our hospitality, and the multitude of experiences we are able to provide,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “This new campaign is designed to showcase just that, and to compel both new and returning visitors that we have something for any type of ‘vibe’ they are looking for while on vacation.”

Emphasizing the diversity found throughout the island, the new campaign also celebrates Jamaica’s multidimensional appeal and how there is something for everyone – for those seeking anything from luxury and adventure to romance and culture. As a continuation of the “Come Back” campaign, “Contrasts” highlights Jamaica’s people and rich cultural heritage, encouraging travelers to “come and see for themselves”.

“Our wish is for visitors to feel in total sync with the best version of themselves,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “In Jamaica, they can truly enjoy a vacation that best suits their interests through our diverse cultural experiences, unparalleled beauty, and warm hospitality. It’s a vibe that can only be found on our shores.”

ABOUT THE JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition, and the destination is routinely ranked among the best to visit globally by prestigious international publications. In 2024, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it “Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board” for the 17th consecutive year. In addition, Jamaica was awarded six 2024 Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. Jamaica was also awarded bronze statuettes for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. It also received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time. TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica the #7 Best Honeymoon Destination in the World and the #19 Best Culinary Destination in the World for 2024.