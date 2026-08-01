Jamaica To Take Next Steps In Pursuit Of Reparations For Slavery

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says Jamaica will take the next legal step in its pursuit of reparations for slavery, by petitioning His Majesty King Charles to refer a series of legal questions to the Privy Council.

She said the move marks the next phase in Jamaica’s long-standing reparations campaign, aimed at securing justice for the atrocities committed during the transatlantic slave trade and enslavement.

“After years of discussion and planning, we are moving ahead with our demand for reparations in the name of our ancestors. The next step in the long journey for reparations is a legal step in which we will petition His Majesty King Charles to put a series of very, very important legal questions to his Privy Council,” Ms. Grange said.

“That is the sum total of the actions that will commence during next month or so as we advance our fight for reparations to the next level,” she added.

Ms. Grange was addressing the annual Seville Emancipation Jubilee, held under the theme, ‘Unite in Celebrating Resilience’, from Friday (July 31) to Emancipation Day, Saturday (August 1), at Seville Heritage Park in Priory, St. Ann.

The Minister acknowledged that the process is expected to be lengthy but stressed that Jamaica remains resolute in its pursuit of justice.

“We are under no illusion…that this will not be easy or quick. Like the ancestors fight for freedom, we anticipate challenges, but like the ancestors, we are in this for the long haul. We won’t give up,” she stated.

The Minister also urged Jamaicans to recommit their support to the reparations movement, noting that it represents one way of honouring the sacrifices made by enslaved Africans.

“Let us recommit our full support to the fight for reparations in honour of the ancestors. Justice demands it,” Ms. Grange stated.

She also reminded patrons that the Seville Heritage Park is a place of profound historical significance where the Taino, Spanish, British and African cultures intersect, and where generations of enslaved Africans endured immense hardship while laying the foundation for Jamaica’s freedom.

For his part, Chairman of the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Orville Hall said the observance highlighted the resilience inherited from Jamaica’s ancestors and reflected the country’s response to contemporary challenges.

Referring to the nation’s recovery following Hurricane Melissa, Mr. Hall said Jamaicans have once again demonstrated the strength and determination that have defined the country’s people throughout history.

“Our capacity to recover quickly is not accidental. It is rooted in the strength of our ancestors, enslaved Africans who endured unimaginable hardships, yet preserved their humanity, their culture, and their hope,” he said.

Mr. Hall noted that the resilience passed down through generations is evident in the way Jamaicans rebuild after disasters, adapt to challenges and continue to celebrate their culture.

He further emphasised that the JNHT remains committed to preserving the nation’s historic sites and cultural legacy, noting that heritage serves not only as a record of the past but as a guide for the present and a foundation for the future.

Meanwhile, Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, encouraged Jamaicans to honour the sacrifices of their forebears by strengthening communities, investing in young people and safeguarding the country’s rich cultural heritage.

He said that while emancipation marked the end of slavery, true freedom requires a continued commitment to justice, equality and nation building.

“True emancipation is a continual pursuit of justice, equality, dignity, and the opportunity for every citizen. It challenges us to confront the barriers that still divide us, and to work together in building a Jamaica where every individual can thrive,” Councillor Belnavis said.

The Mayor also welcomed the thousands of Jamaicans and overseas visitors who gathered in St. Ann for the national observance, describing Seville Heritage Park as an appropriate setting to celebrate the nation’s shared history and honour the courage and resilience of Jamaica’s ancestors.

The annual Seville Emancipation Jubilee commemorates the abolition of slavery and celebrates Jamaica’s African heritage through cultural performances, historical reflections and the symbolic midnight reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.