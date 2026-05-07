Jamaica to Sign Air Services Agreement with Curaçao

Jamaica is expected to sign an Air Services Agreement with Curaçao later this year, says Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

Making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 5), the Minister said this is to continue the push to further strengthen regional connectivity and opportunity.

Providing an update on air transport, Mr. Vaz noted that Jamaica’s aviation sector continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of significant external shocks and the recent passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The sector is led by the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), which maintains regulatory oversight and operational continuity across its network of international gateways, such as the Sangster International Airport, Norman Manley International Airport, Ian Fleming International Airport and several domestic aerodromes.

Minister Vaz noted that despite sluggish growth in early 2025, improved travel advisories and increased events supported a midyear recovery, underscoring the sector’s adaptability.

This recovery was further strengthened by strategic initiatives, including a pending domestic air service incentive programme, sustained policy leadership, and investment planning by the Authority.

In late 2025 the sector’s resilience was, however, severely tested by Hurricane Melissa, which disrupted aviation traffic and infrastructure.

Mr. Vaz explained that the disruption was most notable at the Sangster International Airport, “where tourism dependency led to passenger declines to 4.5 million in 2025 and a projected 4.2 in 2026, while Norman Manley rebounded quickly maintaining growth from 1.8 to 1.9 million passengers”.

The Minister noted that between October 29 and December 2, 2025, the Authority successfully handled 3,046 flights across all aerodromes, including 935 relief flights at the Sangster International Airport, reflecting a 26 per cent increase.

He commended the concessionaires and the Authority for restoring all major airports within 24 to 48 hours, domestic aerodromes within 36 hours, and air navigation services within 24 hours, which exceeded the 72-hour normal recovery target, while maintaining zero aviation accidents