Jamaica to Petition King Charles III for Privy Council Ruling on Slavery Reparations

Jamaica will be submitting a petition to His Majesty King Charles III, requesting that he refer a set of legal questions to the Privy Council concerning reparations for slavery.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement during her contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 24).

“We are taking our demand for reparations from the United Kingdom for the enslavement of our African ancestors into another phase. We will be submitting a Petition to His Majesty King Charles III to refer to the Privy Council a set of questions that we want answered within his current position as Head of State of Jamaica,” she said.

The Minister noted that the petition calls on King Charles III to seek the Privy Council’s advice on three specific legal questions outlined in the submission.

These are (a) whether the forced transport of African people from their homelands to Jamaica and their subsequent enslavement in Jamaica until 1833 were lawful, because such unauthorised removal and subsequent enslavement was contrary to the fundamental principles of the common law, and because any local legislation that purported to authorise their subjection to slavery was void as repugnant to fundamental principles of English law; (b) in any event, whether the forced transport and subsequent enslavement of people of African descent, up until 1838, constituted ‘crimes against humanity’ under international law, for which the UK bears responsibility; and (c) in light of the said actions/illegalities, whether the UK is under an obligation to provide a remedy to the Jamaican people for the unlawful transport and subsequent enslavement of African people in Jamaica under British rule up until 1838 and for the continuing consequences of the same.

“This is a legal approach which does not, in any way, conflict with the political approach as posited through negotiation. This legal approach, however, reminds us of a similar approach taken by two formerly enslaved West Africans – the famous Olaudah Equiano, who freed himself by buying his freedom and journeyed to England,” Ms. Grange said.

He became a part of the abolitionist group called Sons of Africa.

Equiano presented a case before the courts there in 1777 under Lord Mansfield and won a declaration that slavery was unlawful in England and, by extension, her colonies.

The Minister said the other West African was Lourenzo Mendonza who journeyed to the Vatican and presented a similar case before the Pope in 1684 and secured the declaration that slavery was unlawful.

“Jamaica intends such, by placing these three questions before the Privy Council in accordance with Section Four of the Judicial Committee Act of 1833, which gives the Monarch discretionary powers to place before the Privy Council for advice any matter of constitutional importance that cannot be heard in local courts,” Ms. Grange said.

“We have taken much into consideration, including positions discussed with us by several legal minds. The matter is now with the Attorney General of Jamaica for filing on behalf of the people of Jamaica,” she added.