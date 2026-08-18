Jamaica to Host 48th CPA CAA Regional Conference

Jamaica is to host the 48th Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA) Region, from August 30 to September 5, at Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Tuesday, August 18, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chair of the Association, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, said delegates will begin arriving on August 30, ahead of the official opening ceremony on August 31.

“The conference will see all 19 Member States represented, approximately 70 persons, including Parliamentary Speakers, Presidents, Parliamentary Clerks and… Parliamentary Officials in attendance,” said Mrs. Holness.

The conference will also welcome invited delegations from Suriname and St. Martin as observers.

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Stephen Twigg, and Director General of ParlAmericas, Alisha Todd, are also expected to attend.

Mrs. Holness further informed that Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

She indicated that the opening day of the conference will also feature the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Regional Conference, providing an opportunity for women parliamentarians to engage on matters of common interest.

Topics for discussion throughout the conference will include ‘Women in Parliament in the Digital Age: A New Chapter for Democracy’, ‘Safeguarding Women: Addressing Online Bullying in a 24/7 Digital Environment’, and ‘Inclusivity: Increased Representation of Persons with Disabilities in a Digital Age’.

“One of the areas we also incorporated in the schedule was looking at parliamentary decorum in a very wide way. And parliamentary decorum in this digital age where technology is also impacting how we look as a parliament, how we behave, how we dress, how we speak to each other, and how we speak to the wider public,” said Mrs. Holness.

She further indicated that Jamaicans and parliamentarians across the region who are unable to attend the conference in person will be able to view select sessions online via the Houses of Parliament’s website at https://www.japarliament.gov.jm/.

Mrs. Holness said that, in addition to facilitating parliamentary engagement, the conference will provide an opportunity to showcase Jamaica’s culture.

“The culture of Jamaica will be showcased in a very big way,” she said.

The cultural component will include Jamaican musical performances, while local craft vendors from the Ocho Rios area will have an opportunity to display and sell their products at the Moon Palace craft village.

Delegates will also be exposed to some of the resort town’s attractions and cultural offerings, with activities planned for the final day of the conference.

“We will take them to Dunn’s River, to Chukka, and we will go to the craft village as well and walk the Ocho Rios area, so they can see what it is like,” said Mrs. Holness.