Jamaica to Celebrate National Day at Expo 2025 in Japan With Vibrant Cultural Showcase

Jamaica is gearing up to celebrate its highly anticipated National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, with a dynamic showcase of events highlighting the island’s rich cultural heritage.

The National Day celebration is among the most prominent occasions in any nation’s programme of activities during the six-month-long Expo.

Jamaica’s National Day falls on Wednesday, August 6, but the festivities will span four days, beginning August 4.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, will lead Jamaica’s delegation to Japan.

Commissioner General of Section for the Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Maureen Smith, told JIS News that National Day is “Jamaica’s big event” at the Expo.

“It will provide an opportunity to showcase Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage in music, dance and poetry on a global stage, allowing Japanese and all visitors to link up with Jamaica at the expo for an unforgettable time,” she said.

Mrs. Smith informed that the celebration will commence with an official morning ceremony, followed by a grand National Day Concert in the evening.

The concert will feature performances by recording artistes Jesse Royal and Naomi Cowan, 2024 Digicel Rising Stars Winner, Akeen Fennell, and the dynamic dance group Dance Xpressionz.

Jamaican reggae singer Macka Ruffin, who has been living in Japan for over 35 years, and the Macka Roots Band, are also slated to perform.

“One of the highlights will be a joint performance of high school students in both Westmoreland and Tottori Prefecture which enjoy a sister-city relationship,” Senator Johnson Smith added.

Additional activities scheduled during the celebration period include a poetry session with renowned dub poet Yasus Afari, and dance workshops led by Dance Xpressionz from August 4–5.

The festivities will culminate on August 7 with a Jam Session and Street Dance featuring DJ Delano of Renaissance Sound System.

He will be joined by Sami-T from Japan’s legendary Mighty Crown sound system out of Yokohama and Oga from Jah Works in Osaka.

“We expect that all these activities will attract a large audience and be well represented in the public space in terms of people talking about it and wanting to be a part of it,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

She noted that anticipation has been high, with inquiries about Jamaica’s National Day activities coming in even before the Expo officially opened in April.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Ambassador to Japan, Her Excellency Shorna-Kay Richards, shared that the National Day celebration is being held under the theme – ‘Peace, Love and Solidarity’.

“We have decided on this theme because August 6 also marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, a solemn occasion which we would like to acknowledge with a message of peace,” she said.

Ambassador Richards also highlighted the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“We celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations last year, and Jamaica’s participation in the Expo has provided yet another opportunity to further strengthen these relations and deepen our connection with the people of Japan,” she said.

Persons interested in viewing highlights from Jamaica’s National Day events may visit the Expo website at https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/ or follow @expo2025jamaica on Instagram.