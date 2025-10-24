Jamaica to Be Declared Disaster Area Shortly

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says Jamaica is to be declared a disaster area shortly, as the country remains on alert for Tropical Storm Melissa.

Jamaica has been under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch since Thursday (October 23).

“Under the Disaster Risk Management Act, when the Orders are proclaimed, which we expect that we will do a declaration possibly at the end of today or sometime early tomorrow, the Act will give certain powers that the Administration and the various entities that are vested with these powers will use for the protection of life and property,” he explained.

Dr. Holness was addressing a special press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, on Friday (October 24).

The Prime Minister urged the public to cooperate when the Declaration is made.

“You can be assured that before any of these measures are taken there will be consultation with the stakeholders and there will be adequate public notice, so that everyone will know,” Dr. Holness said.

Meanwhile, he said measures will be taken under the Trade Act to prevent price gouging.

“I saw a picture recently of shelves in our supermarket and all the bread is gone. So, people are taking precaution, stocking up on food, but it leads to a very important point that as these products become scarce there may be persons tempted to raise their prices and we will not have that during a disaster and, therefore, the Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce [Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill] will shortly sign an Order to this effect to prevent price gouging,” Dr. Holness said.