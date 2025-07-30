| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Jamaica Takes Major Step Towards Logistics Hub Vision with Caymanas SEZ Launch

By: Vanessa James, July 30, 2025
Economic Growth & Job Creation
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (fourth left), breaks ground for the Caymanas Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) project in St. Catherine on Tuesday (July 29). Also participating are (from left) Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) President and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Gordon Shirley; Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) Chairman, Lyttleton Shirley; Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton; Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill; PAJ Chairman, Alok Jain; and PAJ Vice President of Business Process Outsourcing and Logistics, Gloria Henry, and Senior Vice President of Engineering and Port Development, Gary Lawrence.
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), and Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) Chairman, Alok Jain, survey the 700-acre property of the Caymanas Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) in an aerial lift during the project’s launch and ground-breaking on Tuesday (July 29) along Nelson Mandela Highway in Caymanas, St. Catherine.

Jamaica has taken another major step towards becoming a Caribbean shipping and logistics hub with the official launch of the Caymanas Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) Project.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, led the proceedings during Tuesday’s (July 29) ground-breaking and launch ceremony on former sugar lands adjacent to Nelson Mandela Highway in Caymanas, St. Catherine.

A scale model of the 700-acre Caymanas Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), slated for development on former sugar lands adjacent to Nelson Mandela Highway in Caymanas, St. Catherine, which was unveiled during the ground-breaking and launch event on Tuesday (July 29).

The CSEZ is a flagship development under Jamaica’s Global Logistics Hub Initiative, spearheaded by the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), to bolster the country’s competitiveness as a premier logistics and transshipment base.

The project will span more than 700 acres, with direct connectivity to the Port of Kingston, Norman Manley International Airport, and major road and rail networks.

It is expected to generate more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, and attract significant foreign investment, expanding Jamaica’s footprint in the US$560-billion global logistics market.

Dr. Holness, who delivered the keynote address, noted that the project’s commencement “marks a defining moment in the continued transformation of Jamaica’s economic landscape”.

“It has long been the ambition of the country to put all the pieces together to launch a new engine of growth in logistics and shipping,” he pointed out.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, inscribes his signature on a commemorative board to be incorporated into the construction of the 700-acre Caymanas Special Economic Zone (CSEZ). The occasion was the project launch and ground-breaking held on Tuesday (July 29) at the Mandela Highway, Caymanas in St. Catherine. The symbolic gesture took place during the project launch and ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday (July 29) along Nelson Mandela Highway in Caymanas, St. Catherine.

The Prime Minister said the project represents the third phase of a major strategic implementation plan, building on earlier transformative investments.

He explained that phase one involved the modernisation of the Kingston terminals, with more than US$400 million invested across five years into the Kingston Harbour under a 30-year concession agreement with the PAJ and CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest and most influential shipping and logistics companies.

Dr. Holness noted that consistent growth in Jamaica’s port operations made phase two – the expansion of port infrastructure – an essential next step.

“Two weeks ago, I presided over the signing of a lease agreement between the Port Authority of Jamaica and CMA CGM for the Westlands, immediately adjacent to the terminal. That is a US$80-million investment to develop a 15-hectare… property… with the further intention to develop another 15 hectares,” he stated.

The Prime Minister stated that, in anticipation of the need for additional space as Jamaica’s ports continue to grow, the Government will relocate the Tinson Pen Aerodrome to Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).

To facilitate this transition, Marcus Garvey Drive will be rerouted north of the aerodrome, thereby releasing land for seamless incorporation into the Port of Kingston’s operations.

“The entire Kingston Harbour is going to see a surge in port and shipping-related investments because, already, we are seeing private investments in a maritime ecosystem in and around that area. We are seeing increased investments in tug services, in bunkering, and in dry dock and vessel repairs,” he informed.

The expected growth brings into focus, phase three of the strategic implementation plan – Jamaica’s development as a logistics hub.

“So today (Tuesday), we commence the third stage – the Caymanas Special Economic Zone – where logistics infrastructure will complement our world-class transshipment port. With this, Jamaica will transition from transshipment to becoming a fully-fledged logistics hub for the region and beyond,” Dr. Holness declared.

The CSEZ will feature sustainable infrastructure, including solar-powered microgrids, intelligent logistics systems, recycling facilities, and electric shuttle services.

The Zone will host a dynamic mix of industries, including agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics assembly.

On the digital front, the Zone will support business process outsourcing (BPO), financial technology (fintech), and supply chain analytics.

Last Updated: July 30, 2025