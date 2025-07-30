Jamaica Takes Major Step Towards Logistics Hub Vision with Caymanas SEZ Launch

Jamaica has taken another major step towards becoming a Caribbean shipping and logistics hub with the official launch of the Caymanas Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) Project.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, led the proceedings during Tuesday’s (July 29) ground-breaking and launch ceremony on former sugar lands adjacent to Nelson Mandela Highway in Caymanas, St. Catherine.

The CSEZ is a flagship development under Jamaica’s Global Logistics Hub Initiative, spearheaded by the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), to bolster the country’s competitiveness as a premier logistics and transshipment base.

The project will span more than 700 acres, with direct connectivity to the Port of Kingston, Norman Manley International Airport, and major road and rail networks.

It is expected to generate more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, and attract significant foreign investment, expanding Jamaica’s footprint in the US$560-billion global logistics market.

Dr. Holness, who delivered the keynote address, noted that the project’s commencement “marks a defining moment in the continued transformation of Jamaica’s economic landscape”.

“It has long been the ambition of the country to put all the pieces together to launch a new engine of growth in logistics and shipping,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister said the project represents the third phase of a major strategic implementation plan, building on earlier transformative investments.

He explained that phase one involved the modernisation of the Kingston terminals, with more than US$400 million invested across five years into the Kingston Harbour under a 30-year concession agreement with the PAJ and CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest and most influential shipping and logistics companies.

Dr. Holness noted that consistent growth in Jamaica’s port operations made phase two – the expansion of port infrastructure – an essential next step.

“Two weeks ago, I presided over the signing of a lease agreement between the Port Authority of Jamaica and CMA CGM for the Westlands, immediately adjacent to the terminal. That is a US$80-million investment to develop a 15-hectare… property… with the further intention to develop another 15 hectares,” he stated.

The Prime Minister stated that, in anticipation of the need for additional space as Jamaica’s ports continue to grow, the Government will relocate the Tinson Pen Aerodrome to Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).

To facilitate this transition, Marcus Garvey Drive will be rerouted north of the aerodrome, thereby releasing land for seamless incorporation into the Port of Kingston’s operations.

“The entire Kingston Harbour is going to see a surge in port and shipping-related investments because, already, we are seeing private investments in a maritime ecosystem in and around that area. We are seeing increased investments in tug services, in bunkering, and in dry dock and vessel repairs,” he informed.

The expected growth brings into focus, phase three of the strategic implementation plan – Jamaica’s development as a logistics hub.

“So today (Tuesday), we commence the third stage – the Caymanas Special Economic Zone – where logistics infrastructure will complement our world-class transshipment port. With this, Jamaica will transition from transshipment to becoming a fully-fledged logistics hub for the region and beyond,” Dr. Holness declared.

The CSEZ will feature sustainable infrastructure, including solar-powered microgrids, intelligent logistics systems, recycling facilities, and electric shuttle services.

The Zone will host a dynamic mix of industries, including agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics assembly.

On the digital front, the Zone will support business process outsourcing (BPO), financial technology (fintech), and supply chain analytics.