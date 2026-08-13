Jamaica Takes Key Step in Preparations to Co-Host 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup

As part of Jamaica’s preparations to co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has signed a Guarantee Agreement with Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President, Michael Ricketts.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Tuesday (August 11), Ms. Grange said Jamaica’s bid was accepted by the International Football Federation (FIFA), with the official announcement made at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on April 30.

“Under the terms of the hosting agreement, the Government of Jamaica and the Jamaica Football Federation will partner with FIFA in fulfilling the responsibilities and deliverables associated with Jamaica’s hosting obligations,” she stated.

The Minister explained that the guarantee comprises seven separate agreements addressing key areas such as visas and permits, immigration and check-in procedures, work permits, safety and security, waivers, indemnification and other legal matters.

“This is very strategic. The Government has been deliberate in this effort because, as you all know, we’re [redeveloping] the national stadium, and this will be the first major international event that will [thereafter] be hosted there,” Ms. Grange said.

She further noted that the renovation aligns with the Government’s wider strategy to advance sport as a business and an instrument of diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Minister Grange advised that Cabinet has approved the establishment of an organising committee to oversee Jamaica’s responsibilities and coordinate the budgetary requirements associated with hosting the tournament.

The committee will comprise representatives of the Sport Ministry; the Tourism Ministry, and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), working in partnership with the JFF.

Ms. Grange said the Government is taking proactive steps to ensure that Jamaica is adequately prepared to meet its hosting responsibilities ahead of the tournament.

“By then, the stadium would have been completed in 2029. We will have a year ahead of the Women’s FIFA World Cup to make sure that everything is running smoothly,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ricketts welcomed the signing, describing Jamaica’s selection as a co-host as a significant achievement for the country.

“This probably will be the biggest sporting event ever to be held in Jamaica,” he stated.

Mr. Ricketts reaffirmed the JFF’s commitment to partnering with the Government to ensure the successful staging of the tournament.

He also expressed appreciation to Minister Grange and the Government for their support of the initiative.

Mr. Ricketts said the tournament represents an important opportunity for Jamaica to showcase its capabilities and expressed enthusiasm about the next phase of preparations following the signing of the agreement.

Jamaica will co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside the United States, Costa Rica and Mexico.