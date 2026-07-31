Jamaica Supporting Humanitarian Efforts In Cuba and Venezuela

Jamaica has contributed US$100,000 to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) humanitarian efforts in support of Cuba and US$150,000 in support of Venezuela following the devastating earthquake in that country on June 24.

This was disclosed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, during a Post Cabinet press conference at Jamaica House, on Wednesday (July 29).

She stated that at the recent 51st CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, Jamaica joined in expressing deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Cuba and reaffirmed CARICOM’s commitment to a coordinated regional response to provide humanitarian assistance to the Cuban people.

“That humanitarian response has already commenced. The conference also agreed that our permanent representatives to the UN would address the humanitarian crisis at the UN General Assembly that was held on July 7,” the Minister informed.

She noted, further, that while speaking as long-standing friends of both the United States and Cuba, CARICOM underscored in a joint single statement that civilian needs must remain the highest priority.

“We welcomed recent rounds of discussions between the governments and continue to advocate for constructive dialogue as the most effective path to relieve hardship on the people of Cuba,” Senator Johnson Smith stated.

Regarding the welfare of Jamaican students in Cuba, she advised that more than 65 students, five of whom were on government scholarships, completed their medical studies for the 2025/26 academic year.

“So, close to 270 remain in Cuba, to the best of our knowledge, of whom 40 are sponsored by the government…That is, they’re on Government of Cuba scholarships, which are supported by the Government of Jamaica,” the Minister explained.

She noted further that one private student has formally advised of his return home, while three others have indicated that they are in the process of continuing their studies elsewhere through academic transfer.

“We understand anecdotally that others have returned but they have not formally notified us,” the Senator shared.

She emphasised that a line of communication remains open to students to allow for them to not only indicate their return, but to request assistance with returning if they need it.

“This is because our concern remains for their safety, well-being, and academic continuity. We know that prolonged power cuts and reduced public transportation causes challenges for their way of life. The Government has communicated our preparedness to assist with one-way return tickets should they wish to return but have a difficulty with affordability,” Senator Johnson Smith stated.

She emphasised that her team continues to engage with the Education, Finance, and Health ministries, as well as medical tertiary institutions regarding steps that can be taken to assist students who want to return and continue their studies in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the Minister expressed thanks to the Government of Guyana for the rapid coordination of the humanitarian effort in support of Venezuela following the earthquake that killed thousands of people.

“Our prayers, of course, remain with the people of Venezuela who have suffered great loss and damage from such a terrible disaster,” she stated.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also expressed sympathies to the Government and people of Guyana in the wake of the recent ferry disaster in which the death toll has continued to rise this week.

“We convey sympathies to the Government and people of Japan who have suffered loss and damage in yesterday’s earthquake, and to the Government and people of Ghana who have suffered loss of life and thousands of dislocations due to floods in Accra and other regions in their republic,” she added.