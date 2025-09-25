Jamaica Submits Updated Action Plan to U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change

In keeping with its commitment to global climate action and its pledge to lead by example on the international stage, Jamaica has submitted an updated national climate action plan to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement on Wednesday (September 24) during his address at the 2025 Climate Summit, convened by United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General, António Guterres, on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly currently underway in New York, USA.

Dr. Holness stated that Jamaica’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) “includes a broader push for renewable electricity; energy efficiency in the water sector and electric vehicle adoption, targeting 12 per cent of private fleets and 16 per cent of public fleets by 2030; decarbonisation in the cement industry by 40 kilotons of CO₂ and zero net loss of forests along with mangroves and seagrass restoration.”

He said Jamaica is targeting emission reductions of between 26 and 41.7 per cent by 2035, relative to 2012 levels, contingent on the scale of international support received.

Dr. Holness pointed out that the Government is developing an implementation plan for NDC 3.0, which will outline sector-specific targets, stakeholder responsibilities, and associated costing to guide investment and strategic partnerships.

“This is not just a pledge, it is a practical economy-wide strategy for a low emission, climate resilient future,” he maintained.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the ambitious plan is vital, as climate change poses an existential threat to communities globally—impacting livelihoods and environments—but disproportionately affects Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), including Jamaica.

“In Jamaica, the nation is contending with intensifying adverse effects of climate change. Droughts, floods, tropical storms and hurricanes have already impeded Jamaica’s development. Ninety per cent of our GDP (gross domestic product) is generated in close proximity to coastal regions,” he explained.

Consequently, Dr. Holness noted that robust adaptation measures are not merely preferable, but imperative. Accordingly, Jamaica has made steady progress in advancing climate action over the past decade.

“Global climate ambition remains below what is required, and countries like ours must lead with both credibility and innovation. Jamaica’s journey with our nationally determined contributions reflects this leadership,” he declared.

Prime Minister Holness referenced Jamaica’s first NDC, noting that it primarily targeted the energy sector with an emissions reduction goal of up to 10 per cent.

In 2020, Jamaica became the first Caribbean nation—and the 11th globally—to submit an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UNFCCC.

This second NDC outlined increased emission reduction targets of 25.4 per cent unconditionally and 28 per cent conditionally by 2030.

According to Dr. Holness, the further updated NDC 3.0 is both comprehensive and realistic, and strengthens the alignment between Jamaica’s climate ambitions and concrete action.

“Jamaica’s targets are anchored in existing policies and supported by political will,” the Prime Minister stated.

He reaffirmed the country’s steadfast commitment as a party to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

“Jamaica remains dedicated to delivering on NDCs with increased ambitions for emission reduction in mind while also pursuing just transition, green growth and a climate resilient future for all. Jamaica welcomes the support of the international community as it pursues these ambitious goals,” Dr. Holness stated.