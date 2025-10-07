Jamaica Submits Candidature for Re-election to IMO Council Category C

Jamaica has formally submitted its candidature for re-election to Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, with elections scheduled for December 2025.

Under Secretary for the Foreign Trade Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Jamaica’s Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Esmond Reid, made the disclosure during the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) Illuminating Ceremony and Cocktail Reception.

The event was held on September 25 at the Ministry in downtown Kingston, in recognition of World Maritime Day.

Ambassador Reid noted that Jamaica is actively seeking the support of the IMO membership in its bid for re-election to Category C of the Council.

“We hope to have the opportunity to continue to contribute to global oceans advocacy and the work of the IMO Council,” he said.

Ambassador Reid pointed out that Jamaica has made significant strides in advancing its marine stewardship mandate.

A noteworthy achievement he highlighted is the country’s progress in safeguarding 15 per cent of its territorial waters at the national level, alongside its active role in advancing regional cooperation through the draft CARICOM Ocean Policy.

“We also celebrate achievements on the international stage, including the consensual adoption of the Nice Declaration at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference in June 2025, and the milestone ratification by over 60 countries of the High Seas Treaty earlier this month,” the Under Secretary outlined.

Ambassador Reid stated that this historic step has paved the way for the Agreement’s entry into force in January 2026, marking a significant milestone in regional maritime cooperation.

“Looking ahead, Jamaica will continue to play an active and valuable role in the international maritime sector, both as a trusted partner of the IMO and four other international partners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Reid noted that the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 30), scheduled for November in Belém, Brazil, presents a critical opportunity to advance the climate–ocean nexus.

He also pointed out that, as host country of the International Seabed Authority and the only Caribbean small island developing state represented on the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, “Jamaica reaffirms its commitment to championing ocean governance within the multilateral arena.”

World Maritime Day 2025 was commemorated under the theme ‘Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity’.

Ambassador Reid noted that the theme was “not only timely, but resonates deeply with Jamaica, the wider Caribbean region, small island developing states and, indeed, all countries.

“The health of our oceans is inextricably linked to the health of all humanity. It provides half the oxygen we breathe, plays an essential role in regulating weather and climate, sustains biodiversity, and facilitates global trade, with over 80 per cent of world trade being transported by sea,” he said.

However, Ambassador Reid cautioned that, “yearly sea-level rise, ocean acidification, biodiversity loss, marine pollution and other challenges threaten the sustainability of our oceans”.

“We must, therefore, redouble our collective efforts to ensure its sustainable use and its protection for the benefit of current and future generations,” he urged.