Jamaica Strengthens Ebola Preparedness in Line with WHO Recommendations

The Government has strengthened Jamaica’s Ebola preparedness measures in line with recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), based on the scale of the global outbreak.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who advised that Jamaica remains Ebola-free, with no confirmed or suspected cases of the disease on the island.

Speaking during Wednesday’s (June 10) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Dr. Tufton noted that local efforts have been intensified to ensure the early detection, reporting, and safe management of any potentially imported cases.

These measures include enhanced surveillance at ports of entry, stronger coordination among border agencies, sensitisation of front-line personnel, reinforcement of infection prevention and control measures, and assessments of readiness at designated points of entry and isolation facilities.

Additionally, Dr. Tufton said preparedness assessments, sensitisation activities, and stakeholder meetings have been conducted at major ports of entry and with key public health, immigration, and border management personnel, in order to strengthen Jamaica’s Ebola response.

“To date, we have sensitised some 1,100 key personnel from these institutions and agencies, and they have been reminded of their roles and functions regarding the current Ebola outbreak and Jamaica’s preparedness arrangements,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton reported that since the Ministry released a public service announcement on May 25, nine passengers arriving on various flights into the country had been identified as having travel histories linked to Ebola-affected countries.

He explained that the individuals were screened by Port Health officials upon arrival, received counselling from the airport health desk, and were placed under mandatory self-quarantine.

Dr. Tufton advised that they are being closely monitored by their respective health departments as part of established public health protocols.

The Minister emphasised that this necessary precaution is in keeping with Jamaica’s international obligations.

“Importantly, all nine passengers have not manifested any symptoms associated with Ebola. Therefore, transmission is not likely, and there is no risk as it relates to the other passengers on these flights,” Dr. Tufton said.

He advised that health authorities across the island will continue to monitor compliance with quarantine requirements.

“We have 23,000 health workers throughout the country at the level of parishes, and they will be visited… I can guarantee that… so we will monitor that,” the Minister noted.

He also commended the Ministry’s emergency response team and health personnel for their ongoing efforts to protect the country from the disease and maintain a high level of preparedness.

In the meantime, Dr. Tufton is urging Jamaicans to reconsider travelling to or transiting through countries affected by Ebola.