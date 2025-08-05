Jamaica Shines at Expo 2025 Japan Ahead of National Day on August 6

Jamaica’s presence at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, is generating a wave of energy and excitement as the island shares its rich cultural heritage through dance, poetry and music, all leading up to its National Day on August 6.

August 6 also marks the country’s 63rd Independence and the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in Japan.

The past two days have seen large crowds and enthusiastic participation at the Jamaica Pavilion’s ‘Pop-Up Stages’ where Jamaican performers took centre stage.

Grammy-nominated poet and recording artiste, Yasus Afari, opened the festivities, blending spoken words with reggae rhythms, all while sharing thought-provoking messages of unity, peace and shared humanity.

“It is always an honour to represent Jamaica and to see the impact that the likkle but tallawah country of Jamaica has had on the world,” Yasus Afari said.

He emphasised that his representation goes beyond self and includes country, the genre, the artform, Rastafari and humanity.

On Day two (August 5), Yasus’ performance was supported by DJ Delano from Renaissance and included a cross-cultural collaboration with a Japanese Niabingi band.

The cultural exchange continued in the afternoon, on both days, with a lively and interactive dance workshop led by Orville Hall and his team from Dance Xpressionz, who engaged attendees in learning Jamaican dancehall moves.

“Representing Jamaica anywhere in the world is always a joy because I’m a patriot, so it is always a joy just to see how people embrace our culture outside of the country,” said Mr. Hall, who is also dubbed the Dancehall Professor.

Both Yasus and Mr. Hall pointed out that despite the heat, which is a result of the high temperatures being experienced in Japan, the reception received at the Expo has been great.

“Yesterday when we came here and the minute they went out and started setting up the DJ booth and I saw people walking to the spot, I realised that they are prepared to come and enjoy themselves,” Mr. Hall said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner General of Section, Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Maureen Smith, commended both Yasus Afari and Dance Expressionz for their engaging sessions.

“Both experiences really showed us that we are making an impact and persons are really connecting with us, and that is what it’s all about. So, I’m very pleased with the activities, so far,” she said.

On National Day, August 6, the celebrations will commence with an official ceremony in the morning followed by a grand National Day Concert in the evening, featuring performances by recording artistes Jesse Royal and Naomi Cowan, 2024 Digicel Rising Stars Winner Akeen Fennell, and Dance Xpressionz.

The concert will also feature performances by Jamaican reggae singer, who has been living in Japan for over 35 years, Macka Ruffin and Macka Roots Band.

High school students in both the parish of Westmoreland and Tottori Prefecture, which enjoy a sister-city relationship, will also participate in the concert.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and Jamaica’s Ambassador to Japan, Her Excellency Shorna-Kay Richards, will be among the officials present for Jamaica’s National Day.

The National Day celebration is one of the most prominent moments in any nation’s programme of activities during the six-month-long Expo.

Participating under the Expo’s theme, ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, Jamaica is featured in the ‘Connecting Lives’ sub-theme with its Pavilion titled ‘Out of Many, One People: Let’s Link Up’.