Jamaica Set to Become Regional Hub for Intellectual Property Training

Jamaica is on track to become the premier Intellectual Property (IP) training hub for the region with the proposed establishment of a training institute by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The institute, which is expected to commence in 2027, will act as a centre for ongoing education, training, skills development, and capacity-building for Jamaica’s innovation and intellectual property framework.

It will be established under WIPO Academy’s global Intellectual Property Training Institutions (IPTI) programme.

A Letter of Intent was signed between WIPO and the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) on Monday (May 18), to facilitate the undertaking.

Speaking to JIS News during a tour at JIPO’s St. Andrew offices shortly after the signing ceremony, Mr. Tang shared that the institute will help to equip businessowners and innovators in the region.

“We’re going to set up the institute so that we are helping them to use IP as a business tool,” he said.

“We want Jamaicans to be a hub to train people in the whole region. Jamaica has got a great vibe, great beaches, great culture, great music. People want to come here. So, we can be a place in Jamaica where people come from all over the world get trained in IP. Not IP law, not IT technical IP things, but IP is a way to grow their business,” Dr. Tang added.

He noted that the training to be provided by the institute will not be limited to IP experts but will encompass a wide range of persons within the IP network.

“It’s going to have a much broader vision. IP needs to be brought down to the ground and that means that the curriculum, the way we develop the courses, [will be] tailored not just for experts but even for those who are on the ground at the grassroots,” he pointed out.

Dr. Tang said that IP is no longer just for those who want to specialise in the field but also for those who need practical IP skills.

He contended that having a successful and up-to-date IP ecosystem is a relevant component for driving business success within the various industries in Jamaica.

Also on Monday, Dr. Tang signed a Letter of Intent with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, to establish a structured training and skills-building programme on intellectual property (IP) for diplomats and government officials. The training and certification will be conducted through the WIPO Academy and the Jamaican Foreign Service Institute.

Noting that IP has become a crucial part of international negotiations, he said that diplomats and other stakeholders need to be equipped to advocate and support the country’s economic interests overseas.

“The training helps them in international negotiations, in international relations, to be able to defend Jamaica’s interest, which is more and more connected to the creative economy, to innovation, to the digital economy, and to be able to advance that,” he pointed out.

Executive Director at JIPO, Lilyclaire Bellamy, in her remarks, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support that JIPO has received from WIPO, hailing the Director General’s visit to Jamaica as an important and significant milestone.

“Nearly every one of our members of staff has had some exposure to training from WIPO. Whether you have done an academic course or participated in a webinar, you know the work and the importance of WIPO.” Ms. Bellamy shared.

The Director General’s visit marks the first by a WIPO Director General to JIPO since the Office officially opened in 2002.