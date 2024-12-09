Jamaica Set for Strong 2024/25 Winter Tourist Season with Boosted Airlift and Bookings

The 2024/25 winter tourist season, which begins on December 15, promises to be “very good” for Jamaica, according to Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

“We have improved bookings and airlift. In fact, out of the United States, we have 70,000 more seats than we did the last year,” he told JIS News.

The Minister further informed that 45,000 additional seats will come out of South America.

Mr. Bartlett pointed out that with direct flights now available from Lima, Peru, to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay via LATAM Airlines, a strong response is expected from the South American market.

“That flight connects to about five countries in South America. So we are very comfortable with the expansion of the South American market,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bartlett said Jamaica continues to be a destination of choice for other markets.

“The European market is performing and certainly the United Kingdom (UK). Jamaica is the number-one Caribbean destination for tourism out of the UK now; we clipped Barbados and we’re moving ahead strongly there,” he indicated, adding that Canada has also shown very strong bookings for the season.