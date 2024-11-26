Jamaica Selected as Pilot for ILO Just Transition Project

Jamaica has been selected to be the pilot for the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Just Transition Project, aimed at highlighting the impacts of climate change on workers, and strategies to protect and empower them.

The Jamaica Just Transition Project will be launched on November 27, during the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s (MLSS) Regional Labour Talk Roadshow, at the Holiday Haven Condo Resort, in St. Ann.

Director of the ILO, Decent Work Caribbean Team, Dr. Joni Musabayana, told a JIS Think Tank, today (November 26), that the Project highlights the significant impact climate crises have on workers and the urgent need for inclusive strategies that protect and empower all categories of workers, as the world transitions to a green economy. “Our mandate is the labour market, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that climate change poses profound challenges not just to the environment, but to the livelihoods of workers across the region. We aim to explore how the effects of climate change—like hurricanes—disrupt both homes and workplaces, and how we can work together to mitigate these impacts,” the Director said.

He pointed out that the project will focus on three key areas.

Firstly, collaborating with national policymakers to embed climate considerations within labour market policies, and to look at comprehensive strategies that address both climate change and its effects on the world of work.

Secondly, the project will facilitate discussions to identify pathways for transitioning to a green economy without leaving any worker behind; and thirdly, to assess and propose social protection measures that can be implemented to minimise the adverse effects of climate change on vulnerable worker categories, ensuring their resilience in times of crisis.

The Just Transition Project builds on previous work conducted in Jamaica through the Green Jobs Assessment Model, which explored potential employment opportunities aligned with sustainable environmental practices.

Several Government officials, led by the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., ILO representative; representatives from the Trade Unions; employers and workers will be in attendance.

The day’s event, which is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m., will take the format of panel discussions, presentations and information sessions.