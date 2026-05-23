Jamaica Secures Second EU Funding Disbursement for Digital Transitioning Programme

Jamaica has received the second disbursement of funds from the European Union (EU) to support the implementation of the Digital Transitioning Programme for Jamaica (Digital Jamaica).

This latest handover brings total disbursements under the Programme to J$613.5 million (€3.41 million), to date.

The Programme supports the implementation of Jamaica’s National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Policy and aims to expand inclusive access to and use of ICT, in pursuit of the country’s goal of becoming a digital economy and society.

The financing agreement was finalised on July 25, 2023, for implementation over a 48-month period, totalling J$1.7 billion (€9.5 million).

It is being executed under the budget support modality and comprises three fixed tranches and three variable tranches.

Speaking during a Handover Ceremony at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in Kingston on Thursday (May 21), State Minister Hon. Zavia Mayne emphasised that digital transformation is vital to national competitiveness, economic resilience, and social inclusion.

“Through this programme, we are strengthening connectivity, expanding digital skills and supporting innovation across key sectors,” he affirmed.

Mr. Mayne outlined that the Programme comprises three components, focusing on ICT connectivity, digital skills in education, and the digital transformation of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“[Under] component one, public schools and places of safety across Jamaica will benefit from improved broadband infrastructure, including wide area networks and campus-wide Wi-Fi access. This will help provide more reliable and affordable internet access for students, teachers and vulnerable children across the island,” he informed.

The State Minister noted that the second component focuses on strengthening digital competencies within the education sector by integrating digital skills into teacher-training curricula and expanding training opportunities for early-childhood and primary-school teachers.

“These efforts are critical as we prepare our education system and workforce for the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy,” he affirmed.

Mr. Mayne noted that the final component supports the digital transformation of MSMEs through the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and its network of small business development centres.

“MSMEs will receive support and training to improve digitisation, digitalisation and the adoption of new technologies. This is essentially important for improving productivity, innovation and business competitiveness,” Mr. Mayne stated.

He emphasised that, collectively, the Programme will enhance broadband connectivity, strengthen digital learning, build digital competencies among educators, and support greater technology adoption by Jamaican businesses, while creating meaningful opportunities for citizens to participate in the digital economy.

In her remarks, European Union Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, affirmed that the country is making steady progress under the Digital Jamaica Programme.

She stated that the handover will accelerate these efforts, bringing Jamaica closer to its goal of becoming a digital economy by helping to create jobs, attract investments, and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

“This disbursement reflects the progress that has been achieved so far. But it also reflects our confidence… our confidence in Jamaica’s reforms, confidence in its institutions and confidence in its ambition to lead in [the] Caribbean digital space,” the Ambassador stated.

Dr. Askola emphasised that Jamaica has been an active and leading member of the regional EU-Latin America-Caribbean Digital Alliance, engaging in high-level dialogues on artificial intelligence, data governance, e-governance, and cybersecurity.

She applauded the partner agencies involved in executing the Programme for their dedication to maximising the impact of the funding.

The Digital Jamaica Programme supports the implementation of the National ICT Policy across the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information; the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce; and the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications.