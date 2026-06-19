Jamaica Road Register to Be Established Under One Road Authority

A Jamaica Road Register will be established under the soon-to-be operational One Road Authority.

This was announced by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan.

“Jamaica will have a database of every road… who owns the road, what’s the condition of the road… and persons will be able, through our app, to submit pictures and tell us what the condition of the road is, if somebody has damaged the road, so we can respond,” he said.

The Minister made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 17).

Mr. Morgan advised that the website is being developed by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the National Spatial Data Management Branch.

He added that it will be launched shortly and will empower Jamaicans to play a more active role in the management of their roads.

Meanwhile, Minister Morgan emphasised that the One Road Authority, which has received Cabinet approval, is not intended to weaken local government.

“It is not to remove the importance of parish-level responsiveness. It is not to ignore the knowledge of Members of Parliament, councillors, municipal authorities and communities. The objective is to create a clearer, stronger, more coordinated national framework for road planning and standards,” he indicated.

Mr. Morgan explained that the agency will serve both as an implementer of national road projects and as a regulator, overseeing all road networks.

The Minister added that the One Road Authority will streamline the functions of agencies such as National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC), the Toll Authority, and the National Works Agency.