Jamaica Red Cross Celebrates 61 Years of Service to the Country

The Jamaica Red Cross (JRC) is observing Red Cross Month 2025, under the theme ‘On the Side of Humanity’ as it celebrates 61 years of dedicated humanitarian service to the people of Jamaica.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at JIS’s South Odeon Avenue Television Department on October 16, Communications Officer at the JRC, Esther Pinnock, shared details on the activities for the Month, which are currently under way.

“Thanksgiving services are being held each Sunday in October in churches across the island, alongside school visits promoting youth volunteerism and disaster preparedness, and community walks encouraging acts of kindness,” she noted.

Additionally, Ms. Pinnock said the celebration will feature a ‘Heritage in Harmony Night Market’, showcasing Jamaican culture, music and the humanitarian spirit. The event will be held on the Devon House South Lawn in Kingston on Saturday, October 25, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

“The Jamaica Red Cross Westmoreland Branch will also host a 4.5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 26, promoting wellness and national solidarity. The event, which starts at 6:00 a.m., will raise funds to support the work of the branch within the parish,” Ms. Pinnock added.

For her part, Director General of the JRC, Yvonne Clarke, said the Red Cross Month celebration will also be used to increase awareness of the organisation and the scope of work it carries out across the island.

Ms. Clarke explained that the organisation was established under the Jamaica Red Cross Act of 1964, which formally recognised it as a National Society and part of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

“We are part of a worldwide humanitarian network present in 191 countries. The Jamaica Red Cross was founded on the same principles that guide the global movement – humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality. These values continue to inspire our mission to alleviate human suffering, strengthen communities and promote resilience,” she said.

This year’s observance also marks the 60th anniversary of the adoption of those seven fundamental principles, which continue to guide the organisation’s mission and operations worldwide.

Ms. Clarke emphasised that the Jamaica Red Cross remains steadfast in its mission to serve. “As we celebrate our 61st anniversary, we are also looking ahead, modernising our framework, strengthening communities, and reaffirming our place on the side of humanity,” she said.

For more information on Red Cross Month activities or to learn how to get involved, persons may contact the Jamaica Red Cross National Headquarters by sending an email to communications@jamaicaredcross.org or visit their website at www.jamaicaredcross.org.