Jamaica records one more COVID-19 death, 102 new cases

Story Highlights Jamaica recorded one more death related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, even as the number of confirmed positive cases increased by 102. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 20 while the total number of positives is 2,113.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness extends condolences to the family of the deceased. The deceased is a 47-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.

Of the 102 newly confirmed cases, there were 63 females and 39 males, with ages ranging from four (4) months to 80 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (57), St. Catherine (13), St. Thomas (11), St. Mary (4), St. Ann (1), Trelawny (2), St. James (6), Hanover (6), Manchester (1), and St. Elizabeth (1).

Jamaica recorded one more death related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, even as the number of confirmed positive cases increased by 102. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 20 while the total number of positives is 2,113.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness extends condolences to the family of the deceased. The deceased is a 47-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.

Of the 102 newly confirmed cases, there were 63 females and 39 males, with ages ranging from four (4) months to 80 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (57), St. Catherine (13), St. Thomas (11), St. Mary (4), St. Ann (1), Trelawny (2), St. James (6), Hanover (6), Manchester (1), and St. Elizabeth (1).

Two (2) of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one (1) is local transmission (not epidemiologically linked) and the remaining 99 are under investigation.

At this time, there are 447 imported cases; 591 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; 212 are local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked); and 627 cases under investigation.

Some 1,171 (55%) of the total confirmed cases are females and 942 (45%) are males, with their ages ranging from 40 days to 97 years.

Also in the last 24 hours, Jamaica saw two more persons recovered and discharged from care. Recoveries are now up to 890 or 42.1%. In addition to the 890 (42.1%) persons who have recovered and the 20 (1.0%) who have died, 71 (3.4%) have returned to their countries of origin. There has also been a coincidental death of a COVID-19 positive individual.

There are 1,131 (53.5 %) active cases being monitored, including four (4) critically ill cases and 11 who are moderately ill.

As the number of deaths and positive cases increase, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging members of the public to consistently practice:

physical distancing from others;

mask wearing;

frequent hand washing; and

regular sanitisation of commonly used surfaces at home and in the workplace.

The Ministry is also encouraging visitors and Jamaicans returning to the island from overseas to also vigilantly practice infection prevention and control measures, including the strict adherence to quarantine orders.

Clinical Management Summary as at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020