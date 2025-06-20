Jamaica Records Historic 14-week Decline in Murders

Jamaica is experiencing a sustained period of reduced violence, with weekly murder counts remaining below 15 for 14 consecutive weeks since March 2025, the longest such stretch in 25 years.

Additionally, the current quarter – spanning April to June 2025 – is projected to record the lowest number of murders since the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) began collecting structured, disaggregated data nearly 25 years ago, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

“Based on current projections, Jamaica is expected to close this year with a murder rate of approximately 24 per 100,000 population. This would represent the lowest rate since 1991. To put this in perspective, it means that more than half of our population – that is persons, 34 years old and younger – is now living in a Jamaica that is safer than at any other time in their lifetime,” Dr. Chang said.

He was speaking during the opening ceremony for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0’ at the National Arena on Thursday (June 19).

Dr. Chang acknowledged the dedicated efforts of police personnel islandwide, highlighting, in particular, the significant reduction in murders recorded in St. James and across the wider Area One Police Division.

“Today, we have seen a 75 per cent reduction, and during the month of May, there was only one homicide in the entire St. James Division,” he indicated.

The Minister emphasised that these are not merely statistics to be recited but, rather, historical benchmarks that reflect a pivotal shift in Jamaica’s public safety landscape.

“These are milestones for a nation that has grappled for decades with the consequences of crime and violence. These indicators tell us that Jamaica is entering a new era – an era made possible by sustained and focused investment in law enforcement by the Government of Jamaica,” he added.

Dr. Chang noted that the Government has undertaken deliberate policy decisions and strategic interventions aimed at transforming Jamaica’s national security apparatus into a more modern, intelligence-driven, and community-focused system.

These include strengthening the JCF’s capacity through recruitment, modern training, infrastructure development, and enhanced mobility; modernising the legislative framework for policing to equip law enforcement with the legal tools and authority needed to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks; and implementing targeted, intelligence-driven strategies that enhance public safety and uphold the rule of law, as well as a comprehensive, data-driven, and community-based model of social investment targeting vulnerable communities and addressing the root causes of crime.

“We chose transformation and not minimal reform. We chose to believe in the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and to equip them to meet the needs of modern policing,” Dr. Chang stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the JCF exposition reflects the organisation’s operations as a modern law-enforcement institution.

“As the Jamaica Constabulary Force rolls back the curtains… to provide the nation with a meaningful glimpse into its internal workings, its technologies, its platforms, its command centres, and its investigative apparatus – we must all be reminded that these tools have value only if they contribute to the fundamental mission of crime reduction and public safety. The results are visible in our communities and neighbourhoods, all across the country,” Dr. Chang pointed out.

The ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology Expo 2.0’ is being staged simultaneously at the Montego Bay Community College and the National Area from June 19 to 22, between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. daily.