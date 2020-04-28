Jamaica Records 364 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Story Highlights Jamaica now has 364 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, noted at a digital press conference at Jamaica House, on Monday (April 27).

The parish of St. Catherine now accounts for the largest number of COVID-19 cases, with 173.

Hanover currently has no confirmed case of COVID-19.

“This means 16 additional cases in the last 24 hours. One hundred and forty three or 39 per cent confirmed cases are males; 241 or 61 per cent are females, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from two months to 87 years,” Dr. Tufton pointed out.

“Included in the 16 cases are seven males and nine females, having ages ranging from three years to 77 years,” he added.

Seven of the 16 cases are associated with a workplace cluster and one case is a contact of a confirmed case.

The other parishes with confirmed cases are Kingston and St. Andrew with 59 cases; Clarendon, 27 cases; Manchester, 12 cases; St. James, eight cases; St. Ann, eight cases; Portland, seven cases; St. Elizabeth, five cases; Westmoreland, two cases; St. Mary, two cases; St. Thomas, one case; and Trelawny, one case.

