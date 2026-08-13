Jamaica Recorded Important Gains in 2025 – PIOJ Survey

Jamaica recorded important gains in national development in 2025, despite a series of shocks that tested the country’s resilience, according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica’s (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) 2025.

It provides a comprehensive assessment of progress under Vision 2030 Jamaica – National Development Plan, highlighting advances in governance, economic and social stability, institutional capacity and resilience building.

It also outlines continued efforts to improve the quality of life of Jamaicans and strengthen systems to support sustainable development.

The year marked Jamaica’s 17th year of implementing the 21-year Vision 2030 Jamaica – National Development Plan, as the country continued its pursuit of the National Goals and Outcomes.

A major achievement was the completion of the Medium Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework (MTF) 2024–2027, which serves as the central implementation framework for Vision 2030 Jamaica for fiscal years 2024/25 to 2026/27.

It establishes expected medium-term results by aligning plans and resource allocation with national strategies and priority development areas, while allowing for adjustments based on performance data and emerging evidence.

Significant progress was also made in strengthening Jamaica’s evidence-based approach to national planning and development management.

Work continued on the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, Learning and Action Framework, while stakeholders remained engaged through Thematic Working Groups.

The Data 4 Development Online Monitoring Platform, Database and Metadata Hub was also updated, alongside the development of Standard Operating Procedures to improve the management and use of national development information.

As Jamaica moves closer to the conclusion of Vision 2030 Jamaica, preparations have intensified for the country’s post-2030 development agenda.

The PIOJ commenced the Comprehensive Evaluation of Vision 2030 Jamaica and Situation Analysis to inform Post-2030 Planning, using quantitative and qualitative analysis based on primary and secondary data across more than 30 sectors and sub-sectors.

Assessments were also undertaken to determine the quality of national data and the capacity of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to effectively deliver development results.

Health remained another important area of national development, with the Government pursuing a Health and Life-Course Management Approach aimed at improving population health outcomes and strengthening health system performance.

The approach places emphasis on modernising primary healthcare services and improving the delivery of care throughout the life course.

These initiatives form part of broader efforts to build a more responsive and resilient health system capable of addressing the changing needs of Jamaica’s population.

However, the development gains were accompanied by significant challenges, particularly the passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

The disaster exposed existing vulnerabilities and eroded gains across the social, economic and environmental spheres, while placing additional pressure on national resilience structures and negatively affecting short and medium-term growth prospects.

The impact created further obstacles to the efficiency and effectiveness of efforts to achieve Jamaica’s long-term development objectives, underscoring the importance of disaster preparedness, climate resilience and stronger institutional capacity.

Despite the setbacks, the ESSJ 2025 indicates that Jamaica remains focused on strengthening the foundations for sustainable development and preparing for the period beyond 2030.