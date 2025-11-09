Jamaica Receives Relief Items from Guyana

Jamaica has received a shipment of critical relief items including tarpaulins, generators and chainsaws from the Republic of Guyana, to aid with the island’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa.

The shipment, which was organised with the assistance of the private sector in Guyana, was dispatched from the Dominican Republic and arrived at Kingston Wharves in downtown Kingston on Friday (November 7).

It was received by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Mr. McKenzie expressed appreciation on behalf of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, the Government and people of Jamaica, to the Government and people of Guyana for their generosity.

“This contribution to our relief efforts will go a far way in strengthening the work that we are doing,” Mr. McKenzie said.

He specially thanked members of the Guyana Defence Force who have travelled to the island to work alongside others in the relief effort.

The Minister affirmed that “Caribbean unity is strong” as he acknowledged the outpouring of support that Jamaica has received from its neighbours in the region and beyond.

In her remarks, Honorary Consul of Guyana to Jamaica, Dr. Indera Persaud, expressed condolences to the Government of Jamaica, and the families who lost loved ones due to the catastrophic hurricane, as she pledged Guyana’s continued support.

“The Government of Guyana…we stand ready to assist in the rescue and recovery efforts of Jamaica. This is our first in a series of aid to Jamaica,” Dr. Persaud informed.

The Honorary Consul shared that her team has been providing care packages to members of the Guyanese community living in areas of Jamaica severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana, Dr. Komal Singh, said the private sector community in Guyana was deeply touched when it saw the damages that took place in Jamaica because of the hurricane.

“As usual, the private sector community and the Government of Guyana, we usually come together in times of need like this and try to bring relief immediately to affected communities. Jamaica was no different,” Dr. Singh stated.

The Guyana Private Sector representative pointed out that due to the distance between Jamaica and Guyana, logistics would have been a challenge, however, working with private sector partners in Jamaica, the issue was alleviated.

Dr. Singh emphasised that the private sector in Guyana will continue to work closely with the Government to support the rebuilding of Jamaica.

“We want to let each and every one of you know in Jamaica that Guyana stands ready to make sure that you recover within the shortest possible time,” he stated.

For his part, Captain of the Guyana Coast Guard, Vernon Burnett, stated that Hurricane Melissa has ravaged the island, leaving destruction in its wake, but it has also brought out the best in the Jamaican people.

“It has also shown us as people of the Caribbean, that natural disasters do not discriminate and as a region, we must always be prepared to support each other. The mechanisms must be put in place as a region, and we must play our part to ensure success,” he outlined.

Captain Burnett noted that Guyana is happy to be a part of the multinational effort in supporting Jamaica’s Government to provide relief and bring some sense of normalcy back to the island.

He thanked Managing Director of Newport Fersan, Dennis Valdez and his team, and the Jamaica Defence Force for helping to facilitate the smooth shipment of the relief supplies.