Jamaica Receives Hurricane Relief Aid from Cayman Islands

Jamaica has received approximately 1,500 packages of relief supplies from the Cayman Islands to assist persons severely impacted by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The supplies, valued at more than US$200,000 were delivered by the Premier of the Cayman Islands, André Ebanks, and received by Jamaica’s Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, at the Norman Manley International Airport on Thursday (October 30).

The donation, which includes cleaning supplies, tools, hygiene products, generators, batteries, among other essential items, is the first delivery as part of a package of aid support from the Cayman Islands valued at US$1.2 million.

Minister Williams expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica.

“We are delighted to have the Premier head a delegation here today in Jamaica, just a day after Hurricane Melissa devastated, especially, the western part of our country,” she said.

“We are so grateful for the items that they brought us. Everything mentioned – hygiene products, generators, and so on, are going to be used to help immediately with the restoration. So, thank you again [and] please take our thanks back to the people of Cayman,” Minister Williams said.

The Cayman Premier, who handed over the items, noted that more is expected to be delivered in the coming days as part of his country’s pledge to provide some US$1.2 million worth of aid.

“We stand with Jamaica. There will be further flights,” he said.

He highlighted Jamaica’s support of the Cayman Islands following the passage of Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

“When we had our moment in need… Jamaica came rushing to our aid. Because of our shared history that goes back centuries, it’s incumbent upon Cayman to, in time, come back and help Jamaica,” said Premier Ebanks.