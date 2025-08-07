Jamaica Reaffirms Strong Partnership with Japan at Expo 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, has reaffirmed the deep and multifaceted partnership between Jamaica and Japan, highlighting decades of cooperation built on shared values, mutual respect and active engagement across multiple sectors.

Speaking at the official ceremony to mark Jamaica’s National Day, at Expo 2025 in Japan on August 6, Senator Johnson Smith described the relationship between the two countries as more than cooperation.

She argued that as constructive members of the international community, Jamaica and Japan have shared values as they relate to commitment to democracy, the rule of law, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and multilateralism.

“I am proud to say that the relationship between Jamaica and Japan, which spans over six decades, is a friendship.

It is a partnership. It is cooperation based not only on interest but also on these values,” said Senator Johnson Smith.

She further noted that despite the vast geographical distance separating the two island nations, both countries enjoy a close and active relationship.

“As two maritime nations with similar characteristics and challenges, we have forged a ‘J-J partnership’ that is multidimensional, spanning engagements at the political, economic and people-to-people levels,” the Minister said.

Senator Johnson Smith pointed out that her visit to Japan is the third in 18 months, underscoring the importance Jamaica places on the dynamic relationship, which has fostered cooperation across trade, education, health, security, defence and agriculture.

“We are especially grateful for Japan’s recent contribution to the improvement of Jamaica’s emergency communication system, which forms part of our national disaster preparedness and response infrastructure, as well as the more recent donation of a marine research vessel to boost our fisheries and research capabilities as we further develop our blue economy,” she said.

“We are also grateful for Japan’s important collaboration in the area of national security, including through the Koban system, which has strengthened our ability to achieve significant reductions in crime and a more peaceful society,” she continued.

Senator Johnson Smith also pointed out that people-to-people connections remain a vital pillar of the J-J partnership.

“We welcome the recent selection of Jamaican Olympian and World Champion, Christine Day as a Sport Exchange Advisor under the JET (Japan Exchange and Teaching) Programme. As of this month, Christine will be based in Tottori Prefecture, the sister city of Jamaica’s parish of Westmoreland,” she said.

The Minister informed that Tottori will host the pre-Games training camp of Jamaica’s athletes participating in the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in September in Tokyo.

Senator Johnson Smith also pointed out that Japan is the number-one market for Jamaica’s Blue Mountain coffee.

“I also wonder how many people know that Jamaica is also the sole supplier of the world’s finest cotton – West Indian Sea Island Cotton – to the Japanese market,” she said.

Jamaica is among the 158 countries that are currently participating in Expo 2025 in Japan, under the theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’.

However, Jamaica is featured in the ‘Connecting Lives’ sub-theme with its Pavilion titled, ‘Out of Many, One People: Let’s Link Up’.