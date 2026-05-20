Jamaica Reaffirms IP Commitment During WIPO Director General’s Visit

Jamaica’s commitment to strengthening intellectual property (IP) protection and supporting its creative industries was underscored during a visit by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General, Daren Tang, to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The visit highlighted ongoing efforts to boost awareness of copyright and expand access to IP protection for local creators.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, emphasised that the visit was highly significant for Jamaica’s creative sector.

“Intellectual property, copyright industries, copyright matters are of extreme importance to creatives, and our diverse culture makes us a prime subject for the recognition and the development of our intellectual property rights,” she told journalists.

The Minister stressed that Jamaica’s creative community must be better informed about the value of IP protection.

“Here in Jamaica, with our diverse culture, with our music, our musicians, our songwriters, our creatives… it is important that they are targeted and given a full understanding of the importance of intellectual property… it’s their pension,” she said.

“Innovators, when you come up with ideas, you have to ensure that they’re protected because that is how you will earn an income… monetise your creativity,” Ms. Grange added.

In his remarks, Mr. Tang noted that his visit forms part of broader efforts to bring IP) awareness closer to creators in strong creative economies such as Jamaica.

“So a lot of the work I’ve been trying to do at WIPO is how do we bring the value of intellectual property and copyright to musicians…. not just the experts and the believers in copyright but those on the ground… those who are creating and pursuing their passions,” he said during a discussion with Minister Grange.