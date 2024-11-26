Jamaica Ready to Take on Added Role in Cruise Industry

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica stands ready to take on the role of a key supply logistics hub for the Caribbean cruise industry, creating a huge and transformative opportunity for local producers.

Mr. Bartlett added that several major cruise lines, including the world’s two biggest cruise companies, Carnival and Royal Caribbean, have expressed an eagerness to source more of their onboard product needs from the island, marking a significant development for Jamaica’s economy.

“This is excellent news for our country, our farmers, manufacturers, artisans, and other small and medium-sized enterprises. It opens a vast new market for our local products, potentially transforming our economic landscape…a real gamechanger,” he told JIS News.

Minister Bartlett, whose team recently met with a high-powered delegation from Carnival Cruise Lines, including senior executive and Jamaican born Marie McKenzie, in Kingston, said that the interest from these prominent cruise lines underscores a growing recognition of Jamaica’s capacity to provide high-quality goods and services.

However, he noted that meeting the stringent requirements of international cruise operators necessitates a significant enhancement in product sophistication, quality control, and supply chain efficiency…prerequisites which “are non-negotiable.”

Mr. Bartlett said that it is against this backdrop why the Tourism Linkages Network and Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC) have been working diligently to prepare local businesses for this new demand.

He said the aim is to equip Jamaican producers with the necessary tools and knowledge to meet international standards, noting that this includes workshops, training programmes, and direct support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to ensure that Jamaican products can compete on a global scale.

Mr. Bartlett said that by aligning local production processes with the expectations of the cruise lines, Jamaica is not only enhancing its export potential, but also fostering a sustainable economic environment for local businesses.

He added that with the Government’s commitment to preparing Jamaican businesses to meet international standards, the island is on the cusp of a significant economic shift that could benefit countless workers and entrepreneurs across the nation.

“This partnership creates jobs and empowers local businesses, benefiting Jamaican workers and entrepreneurs,” he noted.

The ripple effects of this initiative could lead to increased employment opportunities in various sectors, from agriculture to manufacturing and tourism services.

Mr. Bartlett said that Jamaica’s diverse agricultural sector is also poised to play a crucial role in this supply chain enhancement, noting that the island is known for its rich agricultural produce, including coffee, spices, fruits, and vegetables, which are highly sought after in international markets.

He argued that by facilitating stronger connections between local farmers and global cruise lines, the Government aims to elevate the profile of Jamaican agricultural products, ensuring they reach a broader audience.

The Minister said the push to integrate local artisans into the cruise supply chain could promote Jamaica’s unique cultural heritage, adding that craft products, art, and traditional goods can be boosted further aboard cruise ships, allowing local artisans to showcase their talents and creativity on an international stage.

This, he said, not only supports individual artisans, but also boosts the overall tourism experience, as visitors seek authentic Jamaican products during their travels.

“The tourism sector is a vital component of Jamaica’s economy, and enhancing local supply chains can lead to a more resilient and self-sufficient industry. By investing in local businesses and fostering partnerships with global cruise lines, Jamaica is taking proactive steps toward economic recovery and growth,” the Minister said.