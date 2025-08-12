Jamaica Ready to Deal with Major Storms

As the nation approaches what is usually the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Evan Thompson, has emphasised that Jamaica has a robust framework in place to respond to major storms.

Mr. Thompson pointed out that the National Disaster Risk Management Council, chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has met with all the relevant stakeholder agencies, which indicated that they have put in place the necessary measures to be ready for the season.

He was speaking at a hybrid meeting of the Rotary Club of St. Andrew North, on Monday (August 11).

Mr. Thompson noted, as well, that the various subcommittees under the National Disaster Committee (NDC) have been meeting to discuss the nation’s preparedness.

“And in each case, we left the meetings feeling that something was happening and that we were moving in the right direction. So, I would want to say that where the preparation of institutions is concerned, we are definitely in a place where we can prove ourselves this year,” the Director said.

He outlined that the Meteorological Service has undertaken the required preparation of its staff, reviewing the roles and responsibilities of team members in preparation for a severe weather event.

“We have been preparing ourselves. Of course, you (citizens) will really be the judge about whether we are prepared. But, in terms of our monitoring, preparation, observation, we believe we have the equipment that is necessary,” Mr. Thompson said.

Meanwhile, he noted the importance of citizens paying attention to the various warning messages issued by the Meteorological Service.

“So, we talk about severe weather alerts but we also talk about flash flood watches and warnings. They are not all the same,” the Director stated.

He pointed out that it is important for citizens to know the difference between terms, such as tropical storm watch and a hurricane warning.

“When we talk about tropical storms or hurricanes and we say a watch, it means that the conditions associated with that kind of phenomenon are possible within 48 hours. But when we start to say we are on a warning, tropical storm or hurricane warning, it means not just that it’s possible, but we expect it within a shorter period of time, that is up to 36 hours,” Mr. Thompson explained.

He further emphasised that the decision regarding whether a watch or warning is issued is taken by the Government, based on the recommendation of the Meteorological Service.

“The process in Jamaica is that when we take that decision, I make a personal call to the Prime Minister and I say, this is what we expect, this is what we are proposing…that a watch be put in place and he says, Evan, go ahead. And only after he says that do I call the Hurricane Centre and say, okay, you can put it on your website, we have now decided. The Government of Jamaica has taken the decision that we are now going to be on a watch starting at ‘X’ time,” Mr. Thompson noted.

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1 and lasts until September 30. The Met Service is forecasting between 13 and 19 tropical storms, three to five of which are expected to become major hurricanes.