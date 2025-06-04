Jamaica Pursuing Seat on Councils of Three Global Policy-shaping Organisations

Jamaica is seeking representation on the councils of three key international organisations that shape global policies.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, provided an update on Jamaica’s candidatures during a briefing with members of the diplomatic corps at the Ministry’s office in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (June 3).

“First up is Category C of the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the term 2026 to 2027. We’re also seeking to be elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) for the term 2025 to 2029. And we are seeking to be elected to the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for the term 2025 to 2028,” she shared.

Minister Johnson Smith highlighted Jamaica’s long-standing involvement in all three organisations, which focus on areas integral to the country’s socioeconomic development.

Since first being elected in 2007, Jamaica has served eight terms in Category C of the IMO Council.

Category C comprises 20 states with special interests in maritime transport or navigation. Their election ensures representation across all major geographic regions of the world.

Jamaica has served six terms on the UNESCO Executive Board, with its first tenure from 1970 to 1976 and its latest from 2017 to 2021.

Meanwhile, the country has been a member of the FAO since 1963 and served on its Council from 1977 to 1980.

Smith said the candidatures being pursued were carefully selected and are well aligned with Jamaica’s national developmental goals and global partnership priorities.

“We do believe, and we are confident, that if we continue to be at the table, we will continue to play our part in shaping global policies and forging partnerships in our shared development objectives,” the Minister emphasised, while urging members of the diplomatic corps to support Jamaica’s candidatures.