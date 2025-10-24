Jamaica Provides Supportive Environment for Investors

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, says Jamaica is providing an increasingly supportive environment for investors, with modern irrigation systems, streamlined export channels, and strong integration between agriculture, tourism and industry.

Addressing participants at the Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum (JAIF) 2025, held recently at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, Senator Hill highlighted the island’s investor-friendly policies, streamlined procedures, and duty-free incentives for agro-processing and other industries.

“You can put in a factory, register with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, work with the Ministry of Finance to make sure all the machinery and materials you’re going to put in your factory can come in duty free. This is the place to be. Jamaica is a country where democracy works, where the economy is stable, and where agriculture is rising to its rightful place as a driver of national wealth,” he said.

The Minister also emphasised the growing opportunities in orchard crops and the integration of agriculture with tourism and exports.

“Orchard crops are big. It’s ackee, avocado, breadfruit and mangoes. We have spaces for you to grow them in… . Join us as we produce food to feed much more of our tourists, expand exports, modernise farms, and build prosperity for all Jamaicans,” Senator Hill added.

The Minister further pointed to Jamaica’s infrastructure and Special Economic Zones as key facilitators for investments, noting the support provided for large-scale and innovative agricultural projects.

“These are just a few reasons why investors choose and must choose Jamaica… . We have people. We are going to move all the obstacles out of the way. If you need technical people that are good, you will get them through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security,” he said.

JAIF 2025 was held from September 17 to 19 under the theme ‘Sustainable Agri-business: Global Reach, Local Impact’.