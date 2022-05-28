Jamaica progressing towards a brighter future

Story Highlights Make ‘Jamaica, the Place of Choice to Live, Work, Raise Families and do Business’

Ending poverty in all its forms; ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture; ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all; and ensuring inclusive equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Jamaica must amplify regional and international cooperation on access to science, technology and innovation, and enhanced knowledge sharing.

Jamaica continues to progress towards a brighter and better future as the nation advances in fufilling the global sustainable development goals (SDGs), established by the United Nations in 2015.

These 17 SDGs are being implemented through the successive three-year Medium-Term Socio-Economic Frameworks (MTF) of Vision 2030 Jamaica, the country’s National Development Plan.

The Plan covers a 21-year period and includes programmes and processes to realise the country’s collective vision to make ‘Jamaica, the Place of Choice to Live, Work, Raise Families and do Business’.

Programme Director at Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) which is spearheading the Plan’s execution, Latoya Clarke, notes that citizens’ participation is crucial in achieving the SDGs and implementing the 2030 Agenda.

“Citizens can help the country by advocating for development at the community, parish and national levels through active, meaningful and informed participation in civil society organisations and groups,” she points out.

According to the latest Progress Report on the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, 2019/2020, prepared by the PIOJ, Jamaica is the highest ranked country in the Caribbean sub region, progressing towards sustainable development.

The island is also ranked 12th of 24 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a score of 64.16 in 2020, falling just below the regional average of 70.4 per cent.

The report also highlights that the country’s gains covers improvements in many areas.

In terms of social advancement, efforts have been ramped up to eradicate poverty, reduce maternal and child mortality, increase life expectancy and bolster child literacy.

Well Being For All

Implementation of the National Seed Policy and Implementation Plan in 2018 and guidelines on the consumption of sugary drinks in schools in 2019, have contributed significantly to Jamaica’s success.

So, too, the COVID Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme that was rolled out in 2020.

This was initiated at a time when many citizens lost income streams as Jamaica reeled from the crippling effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The National Mental Health Policy 2020 and introduction of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) also helped to navigate Jamaica to a notable standing in the areas of health and education.

These successful outcomes all align with the first four SDGs – ending poverty in all its forms; ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture; ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all; and ensuring inclusive equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Ms. Clarke says persons can implement activities at the community level that increase citizen participation, build civic pride and have direct results aligned with the goals, within their locale.

“We must recognise the importance of personal responsibility in critical areas such as health, social protection, participation in education and the labour market,” she adds.

The report further informed that Jamaica is gaining ground in economic development.

The country has improved the state of the economic infrastructure, nominal gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, as well as its debt to GDP ratio.

Scaled up earnings from manufacturing and tourism, a lower unemployment rate, and an increase in the number of scientific publications have also been recorded.

Liv Gud

These meet the aims of SDG 8, which focuses on promoting economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

An instrumental component of this accomplishment is the National Transition to Formality Action Plan 2020-2022.

This plan targets informal workers and businesses in the domestic services, agriculture and fisheries sectors. It prepares these groups to fully participate in and benefit from the formal economy.

Regarding security, justice and cohesion, targets under Vision 2030 Jamaica have been met for the government effectiveness indicator and case clearance rate.

These are in response to SDG 16, which promotes peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The national anti-violence campaign, ‘Liv Gud’, and amendments to the Trafficking in Persons Act (2007) in 2018 have also pushed Jamaica ahead.

Correspondingly, the country is advancing to enhance industry competitiveness and environmental sustainability.

As Jamaica continues to work towards achieving all the goals, Ms. Clarke encourages citizens to participate in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of engagements underpinning the country’s progress.

This, she points out, is to engender accountability and transparency in development.

Ms. Clarke notes that Jamaica must amplify regional and international cooperation on access to science, technology and innovation, and enhanced knowledge sharing.

“Science, technology and innovation are important enablers of development and advancing implementation of the SDGs. It is among the ‘means of implementation’ for the SDGs, indicated in Goal 17,” Ms. Clarke highlights.

Development Areas

She further points out that partnerships for inclusion of technologies to advance the SDGs have been in the areas of e-learning, energy conservation and management, industrial development, and research and development.

Ms. Clarke says other critical actions must also be taken to ensure that all the SDGs and Vision 2030 Jamaica targets are achieved, including focus on human capital development.

Other areas are social protection and inclusion, values and attitudes, rule of law and timely justice, public sector efficiency and effectiveness, economic stability, growth and employment, international competitiveness, and environmental sustainability and climate change response.