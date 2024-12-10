Jamaica Productivity Centre Signs MOU with JMEA

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC), has formalised its long-standing partnership with the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday (December 10), at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Boardroom, 39 Old Hope Road in Kingston.

This agreement aims to enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors, fostering productivity and competitiveness in Jamaica’s manufacturing and exporting industries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. recognised the contributions leading to the agreement.

“The Government of Jamaica is committed to ensuring that we become a country with a model of sustainable growth, and effective partnerships are going to be required for us to really fuel the progress that we seek,” he said.

He argued that signing a formal MOU is important in ensuring that the perspectives of the association, and in this case the Jamaica Productivity Centre, is concretised.

For her part, Chief Executive Officer of the JPC, Tamar Nelson, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are happy to formalise this partnership so that we can continue to put Jamaica on the path for growth,” she said.

“For a couple years now, we’ve worked together on various things,” she continued, highlighting key initiatives undertaken in collaboration with the JMEA, including productivity audits, workshops and factory tours.

In the meantime, JMEA President, Sydney Thwaites, remarked on the collaborative nature of productivity improvement.

“What it shows is that all parties recognise that productivity doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and it’s going to take the collaboration between the private sector and the public sector to really make the strides that Jamaica needs,” he said.

Mr. Thwaites reiterated the importance of understanding “on the ground” challenges faced by manufacturers and companies.

The MOU signing marks a pivotal step towards creating a unified approach to enhancing productivity across Jamaica’s sectors.

Both parties are committed to ensuring that this partnership translates into tangible benefits for all stakeholders involved.