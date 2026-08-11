Jamaica Product Exchange 2026 Officially Launched

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has officially launched the 36th edition of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2026, set to be held from September 14 to 18 at the Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Returning to the resort areas for the first time in more than a decade under the theme ‘Jamaica Reimagined’, this year’s staging of the premier travel trade show will showcase the destination’s resilience, innovation, and enduring appeal in the global marketplace.

Speaking virtually during the launch on Monday (August 10) at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) headquarters in New Kingston, Minister Bartlett noted that Ocho Rios was strategically selected as the host location in light of the impact of Hurricane Melissa on the island’s western region.

“This relocation was not simply a logistical decision. It was born of necessity… but it has become an opportunity,” he stated.

Mr. Bartlett noted that by the time JAPEX gets underway, nearly 80 per cent of the island’s hotel room stock is expected to be back in operation, with the remaining properties projected to reopen before the end of the first quarter of 2027.

“That is indeed a powerful signal of trust in Brand Jamaica and of the resilience of our tourism workers, our enterprises, and our communities,” the Minister said.

He noted that since its inception, JAPEX, which is jointly organised by the JTB and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), has served as a vital platform for connecting Jamaica’s tourism industry with key international markets and stakeholders.

The Minister underscored the significant economic value of JAPEX, noting that the most recent staging of the trade show facilitated approximately $100 million in commercial agreements and business negotiations for the tourism industry.

“It continues to bring together hundreds of Jamaica’s leading tourism suppliers, with international buyers, tour operators, and travel agents for pre-scheduled, results-driven business negotiations. It is a marketplace opportunity where partnerships are formed, contracts are negotiated, and Jamaica’s tourism product is positioned before the global marketplace,” Mr. Bartlett emphasised.

JAPEX Chair, Nicola Madden-Greig, outlined an enhanced and interactive agenda for the event, aimed at fostering meaningful partnerships and increasing stakeholder community engagement.

The event kicks off on Monday, September 14, with the JAPEX Travel Forum, featuring sessions focused on business tourism, artificial intelligence, tourism’s broader impact, and innovative approaches to growing and sustaining the luxury travel market.

These will be followed by a welcome reception on the evening of Monday, September 14, at Island Village in Ocho Rios.

On the first business day, Tuesday, September 15, suppliers will meet with international buyers. The following day, Wednesday, September 16, the spotlight will shift to travel advisors from destinations around the world.

Additionally, delegates will participate in site visits across Kingston, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Negril, and the South Coast, culminating with a carnival-themed event at Sandals Dunn’s River.

In keeping with the theme of ‘tourism with a purpose’, Thursday, September 17, will focus on social responsibility, featuring activities at Teen Challenge Jamaica, a fish sanctuary, and St. Ann’s Bay Hospital.

Mrs. Madden-Greig added that registrations have already been received from representatives of 22 countries, along with major local hotel brands, noting that registration remains open to additional buyers and suppliers.