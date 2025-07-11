Jamaica Praises Outgoing OAS Assistant Secretary General for Promoting Hemispheric Cooperation

Jamaica has hailed outgoing Organization of American States (OAS) Assistant Secretary General, Nestor Mendez, for his unwavering commitment and tireless passion for promoting hemispheric cooperation.

Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the OAS, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, noted that during his decade-long tenure, from 2015 to 2025, Ambassador Mendez promoted social inclusion and development.

“Ambassador Mendez has served the Hemisphere with distinction…. throughout his tenure, he brought to this role, a deep understanding of the challenges facing our region,” Ambassador Anderson said, at a special meeting of the OAS Permanent Council at the organisation’s headquarters in Washington DC on July 9.

He highlighted Ambassador Mendez’s steadfast engagement with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states and his continued advocacy on issues of central importance to small island developing states.

“Whether advancing dialogue on youth empowerment, climate resilience, the digital economy or institutional strengthening, Ambassador Mendez was a consistent voice for equity, partnership and innovation,” he noted.

The Jamaican representative further commended his leadership in strengthening collaboration with the University of the West Indies and initiatives in education, gender equality and public health.

“Ambassador Mendez was often a bridge between stakeholders, the organisation and civil society, between member states and multilateral partners, always encouraging constructive dialogue and mutual respect,” he said.

He also recognised Ambassador Mendez’s deep commitment to fostering inclusion and mutual respect across the Americas, noting his advocacy for celebrating the rich cultural diversity of member states, ensuring that the OAS recognised and honoured national days and commemorative occasions.

“His leadership, in this regard, not only promoted unity but also underscored the value of cultural identity as a cornerstone of regional solidarity,” Ambassador Anderson said.

“Ambassador Mendez, your calm diplomacy, infectious energy and unwavering professionalism will be greatly missed in these Halls. Thank you for your service. Please rest assured that you will always have the enduring respect and friendship of Jamaica,” he said.

A career diplomat from Belize, Ambassador Mendez was first elected as the ninth Assistant Secretary General of the OAS in March 2015 and was unanimously re-elected by the General Assembly in March 2020 for a second five-year term. His tenure concluded on July 11, 2025.

Ambassador Mendez will be succeeded by His Excellency Ambassador Laura Gil of Colombia, who is the first woman to hold the position in the organisation’s history.

Founded in 1948, the OAS serves as the premier regional forum for political discussion, policy analysis and decision-making in Western Hemisphere affairs, bringing together 35 member states to address hemispheric issues and opportunities.