Jamaica Post to Resume Shipping Parcels and Packages to US on June 1

Jamaica Post will resume shipping parcels and packets (merchandise) to the United States (US) market on June 1, following the implementation of a system for the pre-calculation and payment of duties before the packages leave Jamaica.

The update comes several months after the suspension was effected in response to Executive Order 14324, which revoked the previous de minimis exemption for low-value items (those below US$800) entering the US duty-free.

The announcement regarding the resumption of the service was made by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks.

In her contribution to the 2026/2027 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 20), Ambassador Marks said, “Jamaica Post has secured and is implementing the delivery duty paid solution to restore parcel and package delivery services to the United States.”

She noted that the system will ensure that when packages arrive in the United States, there are no surprises, no delays, and no rejected shipments.

“As a result of this technological solution, Jamaica Post can now resume parcel and small package delivery across the United States market on June 1, 2026,” Ambassador Marks informed.

She noted this is especially important for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), online entrepreneurs, and Jamaicans selling products internationally through digital platforms.

“It reopens a critical trade channel, supports business growth, and strengthens Jamaica’s participation in the global digital economy,” Ambassador Marks stated.

She emphasised that for many small business owners, access to shipping and logistics is not just a convenience, it means access to customers and opportunities for growth.