Jamaica Post to Host UPU E-Commerce Readiness Workshop July 21-23

Several international officials from the Universal Postal Union (UPU), along with representatives from postal administrations across the Caribbean, will gather in Kingston for the UPU 2026–2029 Operational Readiness for E-commerce (ORE Plus) Kick-Off Workshop.

The event will be hosted by the Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post) from July 21 to 23 at its Central Sorting Office on South Camp Road in Kingston.

Established in 1874, the UPU is a specialised agency of the United Nations that oversees international postal cooperation and coordinates postal policies among its 192 member countries.

The organisation sets the rules governing the exchange of international mail and supports postal administrations worldwide through technical assistance, capacity-building initiatives, and programmes such as the ORE Plus initiative.

Senior Director of Corporate Services at Jamaica Post, Carol Saunders Hammond, noted that the three-day workshop will also serve as the official launch of the initiative for the 2026–2029 cycle.

The ORE Plus programme is designed to strengthen the readiness of postal operators to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving digital economy.

It builds on the successes and lessons of the UPU’s recently concluded Operational Readiness for E-commerce (ORE 3) project, which focused on enhancing postal operational processes, improving information technology systems.

Mrs. Saunders Hammond said participants will receive specialised technical training aimed at enhancing operational efficiency across the postal sector and equipping Caribbean member countries to effectively implement the UPU’s new remuneration framework for the 2026–2029 cycle.

“The sessions will also focus on enhancing operational capabilities and digital infrastructure throughout the region, ensuring that postal administrations are better equipped to respond to the evolving demands of the digital economy and cross-border e-commerce,” she told JIS News.

Mrs. Saunders Hammond added that the workshop aligns with and supports Jamaica Post’s ongoing modernisation programme.

The organisation is investing in new technologies, expanding its Express Mail Service (EMS), upgrading its international postal systems, and implementing a range of other enhancements aimed at delivering faster, more efficient, and more reliable services to customers.