Jamaica Post Suspends Outbound Mail Services to EU Countries

The Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post) has suspended outbound mail destined for countries within the European Union (EU) until further notice.

The suspension took effect on June 30 and applies to all EU member states. However, mail services to Great Britain remain unaffected and will continue to operate as normal.

Speaking with JIS News, Public Relations Officer, Marshanique Walker, said the temporary measure is necessary, following the EU’s removal of the usual duty-free de minimis treatment for mail originating from all non-EU countries, effective today (July 1).

The customs regulatory change affects the processing of mail from several countries, including Jamaica.

Ms. Walker noted that Jamaica Post is working with its international partners to address the matter, and customers will be advised as soon as additional information becomes available.

She is also assuring customers that all other postal services remain unaffected and continue to operate as normal.

Individuals may obtain updates on the matter, along with information on Jamaica Post’s products and services, by visiting the organisation’s website or its official social media platforms.

Customers may also contact the customer service centre by telephone or email for further assistance.