Jamaica Positioning Itself As Premier Destination for Medical Care – Dr. Chang

Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says Jamaica is positioning itself as a premier destination for medical care that blends high-quality treatment with Jamaica’s renowned hospitality and leisure offerings.

Addressing business interests and other stakeholders at a recent function, marking the 20th anniversary of Dermatology Solutions at the Sagicor Shopping Centre in Montego Bay, St. James, Dr. Chang framed medical tourism as a strategic growth pillar for Jamaica’s economy.

He noted that the Government, through Jamaica Promotions (JAMPRO), is actively promoting the island’s medical capabilities to international patients, leveraging Jamaica’s skilled medical professionals, natural spa resources, and proximity to key markets.

“Our goal is for Jamaica to be known not only for its beaches and culture but for world-class medical care delivered in a warm, welcoming environment,” the Minister said.

Medical tourism spans a wide range of services, from specialised surgeries to wellness and anti-aging programmes. The sector’s appeal lies in its combination of cutting-edge medical treatments with the island’s tourism appeal – pristine beaches, natural mineral spas, and a hospitality experience that can ease the stress often associated with treatment abroad.

The industry is supported by a growing network of hospitals, clinics, and private entities actively pursuing international patients.

Key facilities and initiatives illustrating the sector’s push include Baywest Wellness Hospital and Clinics, marketed as a hub for wellness programmes and complex surgeries, and Andrews Memorial Hospital, Kingston, which is pursuing international accreditation and partnerships with global insurers to facilitate cross-border care.

The GWest Centre, Fairview, Montego Bay, provides dialysis services tailored to international visitors, underscoring Jamaica’s commitment to offering comprehensive care across specialties.

Telemedicine is increasingly integrated to support preoperative consultations and postoperative monitoring, enhancing both patient convenience and provider efficiency.

Despite the positive trajectory, the sector faces challenges. A primary hurdle remains limited coverage for overseas procedures by US health insurers, which can deter some patients from choosing Jamaica.

Dr. Chang, however, noted that achieving and maintaining international accreditation, such as Joint Commission International (JCI) status, will be essential for building trust and expanding access.

He said that while there are obvious challenges, there are enough positives to remain optimistic about the sector’s potential to diversify Jamaica’s economy, attract higher-spending visitors, and create sustainable employment across healthcare and tourism.

Dr. Chang added that Jamaica’s strategic location near the world’s largest source market (the United States) for medical tourists, provides a natural advantage.

He said that with Jamaica’s world-class medical professionals, natural healing resources, and competitive pricing, the country is steadily increasing its share of the medical tourism market, while strengthening its healthcare and tourism sectors.

For his part, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, said that JAMPRO and private-sector partners should continue their collaboration to streamline access for international patients, expand service offerings, and pursue international accreditation and insurance partnerships, noting that the aim is not only to attract more medical tourists but also to enhance the island’s overall healthcare infrastructure and economic resilience.

Dermatology Solutions is one of the more visible dermatology practices in Western Jamaica, providing more than 20 years of quality medical service to patients – both local and international.

“Montego Bay and by extension Western Jamaica has been very good to us, and we are indeed grateful for the support for the past 20 years,” owner of Dermatologist Solutions, Dr. Arusha Campbell-Chambers, told the gathering.