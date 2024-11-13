| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Jamaica Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers On Remembrance Day

By: Rochelle Williams, November 13, 2024
Governor General
Photo: Adrian Walker
Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, representing Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, lays a wreath at the Cenotaph honouring those who gave their lives in the two great wars. The occasion was the annual Remembrance Day Parade on Monday (November 11) at National Heroes Park in Kingston.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, representing Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, greets ex-service members and a contingent of the Jamaica Legion and Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Jamaica 580 Branch, during the annual Remembrance Day Parade on Monday (November 11). The event was held at National Heroes Park in Kington. The annual observance honours the sacrifice of those, who lost their lives in World Wars I and II.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Photo: Adrian Walker
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, representing Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, pays tribute to service members who lost their lives in the two great wars, during Monday's (November 11) Remembrance Day Parade at National Heroes Park in Kingston.
Photo: Adrian Walker
Photo: Adrian Walker
Photo: Adrian Walker
Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, representing Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, lays a wreath at the Cenotaph honouring those who gave their lives in the two great wars. The occasion was the annual Remembrance Day Parade on Monday (November 11) at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

Jamaica paid homage to the fallen servicemen and servicewomen of World Wars I and II during the Remembrance Day Parade held on Monday (November 11) at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

The annual ceremony featured a parade by uniformed groups and laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph, honouring those who gave their service and, ultimately, their lives in the two great wars.

Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Ian Forbes, representing Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, led the wreath laying ceremony.

He also conducted an inspection of ex-service members and contingent of the Jamaica Legion and the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Jamaica 580 Branch.

Floral tributes were laid on behalf of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, by State Minister for National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, and Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, by Opposition Spokesperson for Culture and the Creative Industries, Dr. Deborah Hickling Gordon.

Chief of Defence Staff, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Richard Stewart; Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby; and Hon. Justice Lorna Shelly Williams, representing Chief Justice Hon. Bryan Sykes, also paid their respects.

Floral tributes were also laid by members of the diplomatic community in Jamaica.

They included High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Her Excellency Judith Slater; High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Deryck Murray; Chargé d’Affaires and Consul of the High Commission of Canada, David Millward; Chargé d’Affaires , United States Embassy in Kingston, Amy Tachco; Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, Her Excellency Ellen De Geest; Ambassador of Mexico, His Excellency Juan González Mijares; and Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, His Excellency Marcelo Balbi Calvo.

Officiating Minister, President of the Jamaica Council of Churches, Bishop the Rev’d Christine Gooden-Benguche, led the meditation.

First observed to commemorate the end of World War I, the significance of Remembrance Day has since been extended to honour the bravery and sacrifice of all fallen service members.

Some 4,000 to 5,000 Jamaicans were involved in the world wars, a number of whom served in the Royal Air Force, while others joined the ground forces of the British Army and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Last Updated: November 13, 2024

