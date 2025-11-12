Jamaica Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers on Remembrance Day

Soldiers who fought and died in World Wars I and II were honoured for their bravery and sacrifice, during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Tuesday (November 11) at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

The ceremony, which got under way at about 10:30 a.m., included a two-minute period of silence at 11:00 a.m. to mark the Armistice that ended the fighting in the First World War, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

This was followed by the sounding of The Last Post by Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) buglers to symbolise the soldier’s last duty of sitting sentry (death).

After the poetic reading of the Exhortation by retired JDF Seargent, Peter Williams, the buglers played the Reveille to wake up the spirit of the deceased war soldier.

The ceremony was highlighted by the customary laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph in honour of those who served and gave their lives in service to the country.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who headed the list of persons laying floral tributes, also took time to greet ex-service members in attendance.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, by President of the Senate, Senator Tom Tavares- Finson, and on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding by Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton.

Others paying tributes were Senior Puisne Judge, Semone Wolf-Reece, representing Chief Justice, Hon. Mr. Justice Bryan Skyes; Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman; Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake; Councillor Byron Clarke representing the Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby; Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Jan Hendrik van Thiel; Dean of the Consular Corps, Andrew Issa; Commissioner of Corrections, Brigadier Radgh Mason; Senior Superintendent Patrick Gooden, representing Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford; Commissioner of St. John’s Ambulance, Lt. Col (Ret’d) Oral Khan; Commissioner, Jamaica Combined Cadet Force, Brigadier Errol Johnson; Chairman of the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica (580) Branch, Major (Ret’d) Johanna Lewin; and Chairman of the Jamaica Legion, Lt. Col. Andrew Sewell.

Remembrance Day provides an opportunity to honour the soldiers who courageously served alongside troops from other nations during the two major global conflicts.

Some 4,000 to 5,000 Jamaicans were involved in the world wars, a number of whom served in the Royal Air Force, while others joined the ground forces of the British Army and the Canadian Armed Forces.