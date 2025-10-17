Jamaica Pavilion Attracted Over 1.9 Million Visitors at Expo 2025 Japan

The Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, welcomed more than 1.9 million guests over the six-month staging of the event.

The pavilion surpassed its target of attracting one per cent of the 28 million visitors expected to attend the Expo over its duration from April 13 to October 13.

“I can’t tell you how ecstatic I am about everything that we have done here and the impact that we have had,” Commissioner General of Section, Jamaica Pavilion, Maureen Smith told JIS News.

“Between the Pavilion and the bobsleigh space – the promotional area –we had over 1.9 million visitors,” she said.

The Jamaica Pavilion was a daily hub of energy, showcasing the rich cultural elements of the country through music, food and sports.

“There was not a day when the Pavilion did not have a high level of engagement and connection with the people of Japan. We were happy that we could bring so much joy to visitors’ faces when they enter the space,” Mrs. Smith said.

“I am particularly thankful to the team from Jamaica, all the persons in Japan who helped to engage with the visitors,” she shared.

She noted that a lot of the volunteers were Jamaicans who teach in Japan and live in Osaka and the surrounding areas.

Expo 2025, Osaka was held under the theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’.

The Jamaica Pavilion copped the Silver Award for theme development in the shared pavilions ‘Connecting Lives’ category.