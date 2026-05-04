Jamaica Partners with CCIM Institute To Strengthen Professional Standards In Real Estate Sector

Jamaica has become the first country in the Caribbean to establish a partnership with the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) Institute.

This follows the signing of a landmark agreement with the Real Estate Training Institute (RETI), aimed at strengthening professional standards and expanding access to internationally recognised training in the real estate sector.

The five-year partnership was formalised at an official signing ceremony on April 30 at the ROK Hotel Kingston, marking the first collaboration of its kind between the CCIM Institute and a Caribbean government, with the RETI designated as the exclusive local provider of internationally recognised training programmes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, underscored the broader significance of the partnership for Jamaica’s real estate landscape and its long-term development trajectory.

“A partnership that signals not only progress but transformation. Today, the partnership will open the doors to global standards, deeper expertise and greater opportunity for Jamaica’s real estate sector,” he said.

The Minister further pointed to structural challenges within the industry, noting that the collaboration is expected to directly address gaps in training, data use and internationally benchmarked practices, which have historically limited the sector’s full potential.

“For too long, the full potential of the real estate sector in Jamaica has been constrained, not by a lack of opportunity, but by gaps in the specialised training, data-driven decision-making, and globally benchmarked expertise,” he argued.

“Today, we begin to close that gap…Through CCIM designation, Jamaican professionals will now have access to world-class training in areas such as investment analysis, market forecasting, portfolio strategy and risk assessment. This is not just certification, it is transformation,” Mr. Montague continued.

He also highlighted the importance of structured systems and professional standards in driving investor confidence, particularly in a market that is experiencing increased interest from both local and international stakeholders.

The Minister emphasised that consistency across these systems is critical to unlocking capital and accelerating development across the sector, adding that “where these systems are weak or inconsistent, capital tends to sit on the sidelines…Where they are strong, investment moves quickly”.

Principal, RETI, Dr. Tina Beale, described the signing as a defining moment for the sector, noting that the initiative goes beyond a formal agreement and signals a shift towards higher standards of professional practice.

“Today is not simply about signing an agreement, it is about setting a new standard for real estate education and professional practice in Jamaica and indeed across the Caribbean,” he said.

She underscored that the rapidly evolving nature of the industry requires professionals to be better equipped to navigate increasingly complex transactions and interconnected markets.

“We must equip our professionals not only to participate, but to lead and to manage,” Dr. Beale added.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Board, Cresfroid Brown, highlighted the role of the partnership in strengthening regulatory outcomes, explaining that improved training and internationally aligned standards will support greater transparency, reduce risk and enhance overall market confidence.

“Without strong standards, markets become inconsistent, transactions become riskier and confidence begins to erode. With strong standards, professionalism is reinforced, transparency is strengthened and investment is encouraged,” Mr. Brown said.

He further noted that the initiative will help to build a more capable and competitive workforce, which is essential to sustaining growth and attracting investment.

“The strength of any real estate market is directly tied to the capability of its professionals. Through this partnership, we are creating a structured pathway for continuous professional development, specialisation in commercial real estate and access to globally recognised certification,” he said.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of the CCIM Institute, Paul Rumler, said the designation is a rigorous and highly valued professional qualification that requires significant investment of time, resources and commitment from practitioners, noting that it is designed to equip participants with strong analytical and decision-making capabilities.

He explained that the programme delivers standardised training across markets and jurisdictions, ensuring that practitioners are grounded in the same core principles regardless of location, which he said reinforces the global nature of the certification.

“We all are taught and knowledgeable about the same practices…no matter if it is in the U.S., Canada, Japan, or Jamaica…That’s the global standard that you’ve heard mentioned today,” Mr. Rumler said.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Jamaica’s position as a regional hub for real estate education, while improving professional standards, enhancing investor confidence and supporting sustainable growth across the sector.