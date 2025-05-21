Jamaica On Track to Meeting Renewable Energy Target

Jamaica is on track to meeting its goal of generating 50 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2030, with sources such as solar and wind accounting for 12.5 per cent of the country’s energy mix as of May 2025.

“As a Government, we are strategically advancing towards our goal… through targeted investments, policy reforms, and infrastructure development,” said Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

He was making his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 20).

The Minister said that 100 megawatts (MW) of renewables are set to come on stream during the current financial year, representing 4.5 per cent, and will bring the total to 17 per cent.

In addition, 220 MW will go to market in 2025 to come on stream in the 2027/2028 financial year, representing a further 10 per cent and bringing the total to 27 per cent.

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is expected to add 130 MW in the 2027/2028 financial year, which is another six per cent, bringing the total to 33 per cent by 2028, and the Generation Procurement Entity (GPE) will go back to market for 300 MW.

“That will take on stream the additional 23 per cent to round out the 50 per cent target. We are on track,” Minister Vaz told the House.

Meanwhile, he informed that Jamaica rose eight places on the Climatescope Index by BloombergNEF in 2024, moving from 47th to 39th among 105 countries, reflecting the strides being made in clean-energy investments.

With a power score of 2.04 in the report, Jamaica is better than the regional average of 1.93 in Latin America.

Climatescope is a global ranking of emerging markets based on their attractiveness for clean-energy investment, and Jamaica’s advancement reflects the country’s strong legislative framework, robust regulations, and well-defined targets and incentives, the Minister said.