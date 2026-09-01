Jamaica, OAS Sign Agreement to Strengthen Cultural Ties

Jamaica is set to strengthen its cultural ties with countries across the Americas through a new cooperation agreement with the Organization of American States (OAS), creating opportunities for regional exhibitions, artist exchanges, professional training and youth engagement.

The partnership agreement was recently formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ) and the OAS at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in Kingston.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the partnership will bolster cultural diversity, institutional capacity and regional cooperation, while providing opportunities for Jamaica’s visual arts and cultural heritage to deepen their engagement with the wider Americas.

She indicated that the areas identified for collaboration include culture, climate and development, technical cooperation, capacity building, regional exhibitions and cultural exchange, youth engagement, and creative education.

“These areas speak directly to our national priorities,” the Minister noted, adding that opportunities for professional training in cultural heritage preservation, digital transformation and disaster risk management are particularly important.

Ms. Grange said Jamaica’s approach to resilience must include the protection of its cultural assets, adding that “cultural resilience must form part of a wider approach to national resilience.”

The Minister indicated that the agreement will support travelling exhibitions, artist exchanges and artist residencies throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Jamaican art has a powerful story to tell, and partnerships such as this provide important opportunities for our artists and cultural professionals to engage in the wider hemisphere, while also enabling Jamaican audiences to experience the creativity and perspectives of our neighbours,” she emphasised.

Ms. Grange described the initiative as “cultural diplomacy in a meaningful and practical form”, while highlighting its strong focus on young people through creative education, youth dialogue and entrepreneurship.

“Our young people must see themselves not only as beneficiaries of our cultural inheritance, but as its future creators, its future custodians and leaders,” the Minister said.

She also highlighted the planned Jamaica Institute for Cultural Practitioners, Innovators, Entertainers and Creatives, which will provide certification for current and aspiring creatives across a range of disciplines.

Ms. Grange maintained that the true value of the agreement will be measured by the programmes and opportunities that emerge from it.

She expressed anticipation for “meaningful programmes, professional exchanges, exhibitions, educational initiatives and opportunities for Jamaican artists and cultural practitioners.”

The Minister said Jamaica’s art, music, literature, dance and ideas have long resonated beyond its shores, making continued cultural partnerships important to strengthening the country’s position within the international cultural community.

For her part, OAS Resident Representative in Jamaica, Jeanelle van Glaanen Weygel, said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening connections between Jamaica and the wider Inter-American community through culture, knowledge, creativity and people-to-people exchange.

Noting that culture can play a significant role in building stronger societies, she pointed out that “the OAS has long recognised that culture is not simply something we preserve,” but also a means through which more inclusive, resilient and connected societies can be built.

The OAS Representative said Jamaica’s cultural contribution to the Americas is “extraordinary”, while highlighting the vital role of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) and the National Gallery of Jamaica in preserving, interpreting and promoting the country’s cultural heritage.

Ms. van Glaanen Weygel said the OAS will bring its hemispheric network, regional platforms and opportunities for technical cooperation and exchange to the partnership, while the IOJ and NGJ will contribute cultural expertise and artistic leadership.

She noted that the agreement is designed to be practical and forward-looking, supporting policy dialogue on culture, climate and development, while facilitating technical cooperation, capacity building, regional exhibitions, cultural exchanges, youth engagement and creative education.

Ms. van Glaanen Weygel noted that annual network programmes will help to identify priority activities and areas of focus, while establishing the necessary arrangements for implementation.

She likewise emphasised that the true success of the cooperation will be determined by the actions and initiatives undertaken after the agreement is signed.

Ms. van Glaanen Weygel expressed the OAS’ appreciation to the Institute of Jamaica, the National Gallery of Jamaica, and all others who contributed to bringing the agreement to fruition.

She said the organisation looks forward to expanded exchanges, increased opportunities for artists and young people, greater knowledge-sharing, and “a stronger cultural bridge between Jamaica and the Americas.”